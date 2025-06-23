Get fresh at the farmers market! Published 7:00 am Monday, June 23, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more The Baker City Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, at Central Park in Baker City. (Megan Foucht/Contributed Photo) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Farm fresh produce is available each Friday, from May until October, at the Pendleton Farmers Market. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)

Find a market near you

EASTERN OREGON — Farmers markets are sprouting up around Eastern Oregon, offering the chance to find the freshest fruits and vegetables, as well as baked goods, coffee, local meat, art, sweet treats and so much more.

Farmers markets are the best way to connect to your food — in most cases, you can visit with the producer and learn about the offerings, whether you’re buying juicy tomatoes or beef.

Here’s a look at the farmers markets around Eastern Oregon.

Baker County

Baker City Farmers Market

The Baker City Farmers Market is Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Central Park in downtown Baker City. Access the park off Resort Street or from along the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway. Central Park is located between Washington and Valley avenues.

The market opened June 7 and continues through Oct. 11.

The market will again participate in the Double Up Food Bucks program, which matches SNAP dollars to increase access to fresh produce.

For updates on the weekly offerings, check the market’s Facebook page. For information about being a vendor, visit bakercityfarmersmarket.com. Market Manager Megan Foucht would like to see vendors with fruit, vegetables, pickles, preserves, dried goods, dog treats, crafts, art, jewelry, baked goods and prepared food (requires a temporary restaurant license).

Halfway Farmers Market

The Halfway market is on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon next to U.S. Bank. It opened June 7 and continues through the first frost in October. Offerings often include fresh vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat and more. For updates, check the market’s Facebook page.

Richland Farmers Market

Richland will have a farmers market at The Sweet Pick on Main Street, but updates will be posted on the shop’s Facebook page. For information, call 541-893-5212.

Grant County

Grant County Farmers Market

The Grant County Farmers Market opens Saturday, June 28, at The Pit Stop, 330 W. Main St. in John Day. Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. There won’t be a market on July 5.

In addition to produce, food, baked goods, plants, handcrafted items, jewelry and more throughout the season, there may be additional activities such as kids’ crafts, cooking demonstrations, informational displays and entertainment.

The vendor fee is $15 per event.

For information, check the Facebook page for Grant County Farmers Market.

Morrow County

Boardman Farmers Market

The Boardman Farmers Market began its 2025 season on June 2 at Boardman Marina Park, 1 NE Marine Drive. It continues each Monday from 5-8 p.m. through Labor Day.

The market will continue its Grow Your Community Night on the third Monday of each month. Nonprofit groups have an opportunity to share about their services and host fundraisers. Applications are being accepted for those nights.

For more information, including a link to applications, search Facebook via bit.ly/4dAKIMI. For questions, email boardmanfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

Irrigon Farmers Market

The Irrigon Farmers Market opened on June 3 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Irrigon Event Plaza, 420 NE Main Ave. It continues on Tuesdays through Aug. 26.

There is no fee for vendors. For weekly updates, search Facebook via bit.ly/3ZhtGxh. For questions, contact 541-922-3047, irrigonfarmersmarket@ci.irrigon.or.us or stop by Irrigon City Hall, 500 NE Main Ave. Also, information and the application are available at www.ci.irrigon.or.us.

Umatilla County

Maxwell Market — Hermiston

The Maxwell Market kicked off the 2025 season on June 12 from 4-7 p.m. at the Maxwell Siding Event Center & Pavilion, 145 N. First Place — adjacent to Bi-Mart. In addition to locally grown produce, value-added foods and handcrafted items, the market features weekly entertainment. Also, beer and wine will be available for purchase.

For more information, search Facebook via bit.ly/3H437Ff. For questions, email madison.nookies@gmail.com or call 541-571-5965.

Pendleton Farmers Market

In its 24th year, the Pendleton Farmers Market opened May 2, 4-7 p.m. in the 300-400 blocks of South Main Street. It continues each week until October, except during the week of Pendleton Round-Up.

In addition to various produce and craft vendors, the market features live music, food samples and children’s activities. A matching program allows those using EBT/SNAP to stretch their benefits even further. Stop by the information table for more details about how that works.

For more about the market, visit www.pendletonfarmersmarket.net, search Facebook via bit.ly/3J7kseA or call 541-969-9466.

Athena Tuesday Market

Referred to as the “smallest/funniest little market in Eastern Oregon,” the Athena Tuesday Market runs weekly from June 3 through Sept. 2, 4-7 p.m., at Dugger Park on Main Street. It features a lively celebration of local talent, fresh produce, handmade goods, food items and community spirit.

For more information, search Facebook via bit.ly/42D4BeM or email athenatuesmarket@gmail.com.

Milton-Freewater Farmers Market

The Milton-Freewater Farmers Market opened May 14 and continues through September. It is held each Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. in a well-shaded area at Orchard Park, 1410 S. Main St.

In addition to seasonal produce, vendors offer handcrafted items, baked goods, honey, flowers and much more. The event also features live entertainment each week.

For up-to-date market news, search Facebook via bit.ly/3Hqqt8j. For more information, visit www.mffarmersmarket.org, email info@mffarmersmarket.org or call 509-520-6230.

Union County

La Grande Farmers Market

La Grande features two markets every week: Tuesdays from 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Both are held downtown in Max Square.

Also, the market hosts special events throughout the season, including a fruit pie festival on Aug. 9, a salsa festival in September and a fall festival for the final market on Oct. 18.

The market features local produce, artisans, and live music, and participates in Double Up Food Bucks, an incentive program that matches SNAP (food assistance) up to $20 spent on foods like bread, eggs, fruits and veggies, mushrooms, lemonade, and freeze-dried foods. It does not apply to hot, ready-to-eat deli foods.

For updates, visit lagrandefarmersmarket.org or check Facebook.

If you want to become a vendor at the La Grande Farmers Market, visit the website and click on the “apply to be a vendor” link. Leave your email on the Google form so the market manager can confirm your registration. The 10-foot space rent is $27 on Saturdays, plus a one-time annual membership, non-refundable fee of $25.

Booths for the Tuesday Farmers Market are $20.

Wallowa County

Wallowa County Farmers Market

This market is held Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in downtown Joseph. Each week offers fresh local food, handmade arts and crafts, live music (check the website for the schedule) and a co-op booth for people to sell extra produce.

The market continues until October. For information, visit wallowacountyfarmersmarket.com, check the Facebook page or call 541-838-0795 or 541-786-8999.

Lostine Farmers Market

This market, organized by Southfork Grange #605, is held at the corner of Highway 82 and Elizabeth Street. It begins Aug. 6 and runs through Sept. 24 on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m.

The market includes live music, food vendors, handmade items and baked goods. For vendor guidelines/application, visit www.southforkgrange.com/farmersmarket.

For more information, email Southforkgrange605@gmail.com, or call Jenny Hawkins at 503-297-2177 or Anna Pierri at 541-398-1222.

Lower Valley Farmers Market

This market is open year-round at 110 E. First St. in Wallowa, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday.

This indoor farmer’s market provides seasonal, local fruits and vegetables, artisanal treats such as homemade baked goods and handcrafted preserves, local crafts, family fun and community.

For vendor information, call Raven at 541-398-0137.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/LowerValleyFarmersMarket or email wallowalocalfoodproject@gmail.com.