Indigenous artists selected as 2025 Wild Blues artist in residence Published 7:00 am Monday, June 23, 2025

COVE — As the Wild Blues Artist in Residence program enters its second year, the Greater Hells Canyon Council formally inducted Brosnan Spencer and Caretakers of the Land, the 2025 selection

Caretakers of the Land, or Naknuwilama Tiicamna, is based out of Cove and led by Spencer and her family, representing the Cayuse, Umatilla and Walla Walla tribes.

They focus on revitalizing culturally significant arts, crafts, and lifeways of the Mid-Columbia River Basin and the Blue Mountain bioregion. This includes natural basketry, hide tanning and traditional foodways. Their chosen media will include natural fiber, basket weaving, photography and storytelling.

“This (AiR) program is a great opportunity to advocate for native plants and habitats of the Blue Mountains that have been overlooked or undervalued, as well as intentionally erased,” Spencer said. “We also see this as an opportunity to slow down and focus on our crafts together as a Native family and organization.”

Their work will utilize native plant fibers of cultural and ecological significance of the region to weave a traditional style root basket and reed mats. These will be displayed in the habitat from which the materials came, along with a written story that poetically portrays the deep interconnectedness of the native plants, animals, habitats, humans and water — all life in the Blue Mountains. The display will also be shown at the Greater Hells Canyon Council gala on Oct. 4, starting at 5 p.m. at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church.

“The refugia of the Blue Mountains is centered in our lives and work,” Spencer said. “It has been a source of nourishment both physically and spiritually for our people since the beginning of time. This opportunity to share our deep relationship and perspective has a lot of potential for our organization, GHCC, and the region in general.”

Greater Hells Canyon Council began the Wild Blues AiR program in 2024, promoting artists with a connection to the Blue Mountains eco-region. Artist Robin Coen, a native of Baker City, founded the program to connect people with wild landscapes, impressing the importance of management and conservation for future generations.

The current AiR program is built on the shoulders of a successful 2024 year, when Coen worked with author Marina Richie to create a painting/prose pairing exhibit titled “Refugia of the Blue Mountains.” This traveling display is currently at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph. Coen’s art is also available at robincoenart.etsy.com.

“We couldn’t be happier with how the Wild Blues AiR program is going,” Emily Cain, GHCC executive director, said. “People are seeing the art from our 2024 artists and connecting with the theme of refugia. The Blue Mountains area is a diverse set of ecosystems with pockets of refuge for all living things.”

For more information, visit Caretakers of the Land on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.hellscanyon.org/wild-blues-artist-in-residence.