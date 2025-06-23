Leo Moon returns to Churchill June 28 Published 7:00 am Monday, June 23, 2025

BAKER CITY — Leo Moon first played at Churchill School five years ago with the duo Dead Lee, and he’s been back to Baker City multiple times since.

This month marks two trips east from his home in Portland — he played for the Barley Brown’s anniversary party on June 14, and this week he returns to Churchill on Saturday, June 28.

The doors open at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance at churchillbaker.com, or $20 at the door. Admission is free for ages 15 and younger who attend with a paid adult.

Leo Moon

Leo Moon has been busy — acting in commercials and film, and playing drums with his longtime band Blitzen Trapper. Last year, he started a band called Faces Vases, and also a band that covers all of Beck’s 2002 album, “Sea Change.”

He finished his first Leo Moon album, “The Fool,” although it hasn’t been released yet.

“Over the last two years, I have been slowly increasing my artistic output and meditation while also getting sober and greatly reducing the amount of time that I spend consuming TV/film and other distractions,” he said.

He continues to play solo shows, but the Churchill concert will be with the Leo Moon Trio.

He just released a new single titled “The Gulf of America.”

Rose Gerber

Rose Gerber opens the show. Based in Portland, she describes her music as alt country, Americana and country rock. Earlier on June 28, she will play with her band at Jackalope Jamboree in Pendleton at 2 p.m. (for details on that festival, visit jackalopejamboree.com).

In addition to her music and full-time job, Gerber curates a showcase for songwriters in Portland and uses her background in nonprofit event management to support the music scene.

“Working to uplift the music community and economy,” she said.