June 28 festival features bison and seafood in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE — The west side joins Northeastern Oregon in Enterprise on Saturday, June 28, for the second annual Bison & Seafood Festival at Park 66, 802 E. Joseph Highway, from 2-9 p.m.

The culinary skills of Chef Merlyn, former executive chef of Jake’s Famous Crawfish in Portland, will be featured, bringing a menu that celebrates the best of Oregon’s seafood as well as a local Wallowa County favorite, Stangel’s Bison.

“It’s a celebration of some of the best food our state has to offer,” said Brett Wheeler, owner of Park 66 and organizer of this recurring event. “A seafood festival isn’t something we typically see in Northeast Oregon, but seafood is an important part of our state’s heritage. With a seafood chef like Merlyn nearby, it made perfect sense to bring such a festival here. But, of course, being Wallowa County, we felt we needed to add Stangel’s bison to the festival. That allows us to celebrate our local food heritage as well.”

The menu offerings provide attendees with opportunities to try various bison and seafood options. Beverages include selections from local brewery Terminal Gravity and Maryhill Winery in the Columbia River Gorge. The complete menu is available at https://tinyurl.com/kfe49uxr.

The festival is for ages 21 and older.

Advance ticket purchase is required — standard admission is $40 in advance or $50 on the date, or $95 VIP. Ticket levels include varying types of food and beverage credits — to purchase or for more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/kfe49uxr or call 541-786-4596.

Park 66

The festival takes place at Park 66, a new event venue in Enterprise on Highway 82, located at mile marker 66. The grounds have been developed into a multi-function venue complete with a full outdoor kitchen, large dining area, and covered stage with room for lawn seating and dancing. The site offers a separate drink serving area, views and limited spots for RV camping.

The festival offers musical entertainment as well, and dancing is highly encouraged. This year’s entertainment includes Randy Wood and the Damn Band from Nashville, and a local band The Ruby Peak Ramblers with lead musician Tim Kiesecker.