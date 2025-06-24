Plan ahead for the Huckleberry Festival in North Powder Published 7:00 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Annual event is July 26-27

NORTH POWDER — The Huckleberry Festival in North Powder is returning to celebrate the beloved wild huckleberry and the vibrant community that surrounds it.

Set for July 26-27, this annual event kicks off with a community breakfast and all-school reunion from 7-10:30 a.m., followed by a parade at 11 a.m.

The parade is free to enter and is open to everyone and everything from tractors, flatbed trailers, pickup trucks, dirt bikes, four-wheelers and horses, as well as small businesses, FFA students, high school sports teams, junior rodeo and any whimsical or creative idea.

For an entry form, drop a comment on the Huckleberry Festival – North Powder, Oregon Facebook page.

Throughout the day, attendees can enjoy craft and food vendors, live entertainment by Red Mabel out of Burns for the Saturday Night Street Dance, a huckleberry dessert contest and auction, activities for kids and a fire station barbecue.

Car show

One of the festival’s highlights is the Huckleberry Car Show, where car enthusiasts can showcase their vehicles in various categories. There is a $15 entry fee and car owners can register in front of the white gazebo on E Street on July 26 from 8-10:30 a.m. The show runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by awards. To get involved, contact Sydney Kmetic at 541-975-3110 or keelankmetic@gmail.com.

Mud volleyball

Another fun feature of the Huckleberry Festival is the Mud Volleyball Tournament, happening July 26 at noon. Teams of 6 to 12 players (ages 13 and up) can compete for cash prizes, with bigger prizes awarded as more teams join. Registration is $150 per team, and all players must sign waivers. Teams are encouraged to create huckleberry-themed uniforms. The registration deadline is July 19. For more details, contact event coordinator Doreneia Karolski at 541-403-0864 or doreneiak@yahoo.com.

Vendors, sponsors

For vendors looking to participate, spaces are available, and sign-ups are encouraged before they fill up.

Festival organizers are also seeking sponsors. Tiers range from $50 to $200, and each sponsor will be featured on promotional/advertising materials. If interested, visit the Huckleberry Festival – North Powder, Oregon Facebook page, send a message or drop a comment, and the sponsorship coordinator will respond.