Quick Takes: June 25 and beyond Published 7:00 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Book release party planned for June 27

BAKER CITY — Angela Blair is celebrating the release of her book “Sun Kissed & Salted: The Manic Adventures of Alika Jones” with a reading, signing and interview on Friday, June 27, at 6 p.m. at Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St. (enter through the front entrance).

This is Blair’s debut publication by Sea Pony Books. The story is described as: “When adventure and risk go too far, will she listen to the epiphany that could save her from losing it all?”

Monthly dance is June 28 in La Grande

LA GRANDE — The BlueMountaineers have their monthly dance on Saturday, June 28, at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St.

The event runs from 6-9 p.m. Admission is $5 or free for ages 12 and younger. The evening includes a finger food potluck.

Summer fun kicks off June 28 in John Day

JOHN DAY — Kick off summer on Saturday, June 28, with an event at the Seventh Street Complex near the splash pad coordinated by the John Day Canyon City Parks and Recreation Department with support from Blue Mountain Hospital.

This event, from 1-3:30 p.m., launches the summer meal program and includes arts and crafts, scrapbooking and vision journals, outdoor games, book giveaway, plant starts and more.

Attendance is free and open to all.

Learn about library programs June 28

BAKER CITY — A “Support Our Library” event is planned for Saturday, June 28, at Geiser-Pollman Park’s Lions Club shelter in Baker City from 10-11:30 a.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair and a library card to learn about library programs, federal funding cuts and more. Homemade pastries, juice, coffee and tea will be available. This event is hosted by Indivisible Baker City.

Splash into summer Friday Nights on Main

MILTON-FREEWATER — The next Friday Nights on Main — with a Summer Splash theme — is June 27, from 6-9 p.m. at Freewater Square, 417 N. Main St.

This month features an off-road vehicles display — there is a $10 entry and prizes up for grabs. Eligible entries are SUVs, ATVs, UTVs, dirt bikes, dune buggies, rock crawlers and more. Sign up at mfcda.org.

The evening also features food, kids’ activities and music by the Diego Romero Band.

And be sure to come hungry — the third annual Walla Walla Cheese Company’s ice cream eating contest starts at 6:30 p.m. at 606 N. Main St. Check-in for participants is 6-6:15 p.m. There are three divisions: ages 5-10, 11-16, 17 and older. Register at mfcda.org.

Local food trucks and vendors will be on site, as well as vendors with handmade goods and local crafts.

Friday Nights is sponsored by the Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance and held on the fourth Friday of each month from May to August at Freewater Square.

The next dates are July 25 for the Freewater Fiesta, and Aug. 22 for the Back to Class Bash.

“Bring your friends and family and join us, and let’s make this summer one to remember in Milton-Freewater,” said Claudia Osorio, MFCDA executive director.

For more information, contact Osorio at info@mfcda.org or 541-938-5563.

Celebrate July 4 with art shows

BAKER CITY — Before you head out for fireworks, check out the new art shows that open July 4 for the First Friday art walk in Baker City.

Shows are planned at Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, Royal Artisan, Anders Gallery and Sunn Juice + Decor.

For details on the shows, see the story in the July 2 issue of Go! Eastern Oregon.

BackFire Station sizzles with summer music

PENDLETON — The 2025 Summer Music Series is heating up at BackFire Station, 911 SW Court Ave.

The event kicked off June 21, and next up is Scotty Wilson on Friday, June 27, 5:30 p.m. There is no cover charge.

The rest of the summer lineup includes Ragged Coyote (July 11, 7 p.m.); Scotty Wilson (July 12, 3:30 p.m.); James Dean Kindle (July 19, 7 p.m.); and the David Henry Trio (July 26, 7 p.m.). Also, during the week of Pendleton Round-Up, Scotty Wilson​ & Music Medicine will perform nightly from Sept. 11-13 at 5:30 p.m.

The schedule is subject to change. For more information, search Facebook via bit.ly/4ggeoQc or call 503-705-8079.

Register now for July fiddle camp

WALLOWA — Registration is still open for the Wallowa Fiddle Tunes Camp, which runs July 6-11 at Wallowa School, 315 W. First St.

The camp directors are Robyn and Mike Burns.

Registration is $220 per person, or $110 for half-day classes. Lunch is an additional $85 per person for the week. Registrations are finalized by July 1. For information and a list of instructors, visit wvmusicalliance.org.

A mini musical theater camp is offered, along with afternoon electives.

Camping is free on the school grounds.

This family-friendly, multi-generational camp is for musicians, singers, community dancers and fans of traditional Americana root music. Although classes are geared for adult attention spans, campers of all ages are welcome as long as they are into the music and can stay focused in class.

Musical events in Baker City

BAKER CITY — Music events are happening weekly in Baker City.

The Ison House, 1790 Washington Ave., hosts a music jam on Saturdays at 6 p.m., and open mic and karaoke on Fridays at 6 p.m.

Also, girls-only guitar lessons on the first and third Thursdays at 7 p.m. Cost is $15 per lesson — for information, call 541-215-3616.

Landing Days offers full day of family fun

UMATILLA — Billed as a free Summer Party in the Park, Umatilla Landing Days is Saturday, June 28, at Umatilla Marina Park, 1710 Quincy Ave.

Celebrating the city’s heritage, the event features a full day of festivities capped off by a fireworks display at dusk over the Columbia River. The festival gets rolling at 10 a.m. with a parade in downtown. Awards will be presented for best overall float, most whimsical/vibrant and most joyful/entertaining.

The fun moves to the park with vendors, children’s amusement rides and activities, the Marina Motors Car Show, PNW Jeep Girl Tribe, food booths, a homemade salsa contest and other park activities.

Musical entertainment on the Amazon Main Stage includes 90-minute sets by Nick Cain (1 p.m.), a local country recording artist; Blue Tattoo (4 p.m.), fan favorites playing classic rock covers; Los Canarios de Michoacán (6 p.m.) offering up energetic Tierra Caliente sounds; and Tim Montana (8:30 p.m.) performing hard rock.

Entertainment on the Community Stage runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It features DJ Dave, Big Top the Clown, Folklorico Hermiston, the Miss Landing Days Pageant, Trinity Martial Arts Academy of Hermiston, Ballet Folklorico de Mexico and Generation Cloggers.

For more information, search Facebook via bit.ly/43Pt3h4. For the full festival schedule or to register for activities, visit www.umatillalandingdays.org.

‘Level Up’ during summer reading at the library

BAKER CITY — Ever stayed up late to finish a good book? This weekend, the Baker County Library’s summer reading program has a 24-hour readathon from 5 a.m. June 28 to 5 a.m. June 29. Those who sign up ahead of time will receive a treat bag to fuel the reading frenzy.

The summer reading theme is “Level Up at Your Library” and is open to children and adults to track reading minutes and participate in special programs. Minutes can be logged on the Beanstack app (bakerlib.beanstack.org) or pick up a “Bookopoly” board at the library to play a game that encourages reading different genres.

Pick up a calendar of events at the library’s front desk, or visit bakerlib.org/calendar.

Contra dance planned at the park

WALLA WALLA — Walla Walla Friends of Acoustic Music hosts a contra dance on Wednesday, July 2, 7 p.m., at the Walla Walla Pioneer Park gazebo bandstand, 940 E. Alder St. Contras, squares and other dances will be taught by local callers. Live music is provided by the Wednesday Night Band. Admission is free.

Jackalope Jamboree tunes up for sixth year

PENDLETON — Catch more than 30 acts during Jackalope Jamboree, a three-day Americana and country music festival, at Happy Canyon Arena. Nightly headliners are 49 Winchester (Thursday, June 26), Paul Cauthen (Friday, June 27) and Midland (Saturday, June 28).

All three days costs $232-$314, two-day passes are $149-$231 and single-day tickets run $68-$125. Also, RV spots (electric/non-electric, grass/asphalt) are available for single and multiple days, ranging from $90-$360. Tent or vehicle camping is $40-$115.

Get into the musical mood during the free kick-off show with The Barbaras and Marley Hale on Wednesday, June 25, 7-9 p.m. at the Great Pacific, 403 S. Main St. Also, each afternoon at 1 p.m., GP is hosting pre-party music with Darby Sparkman (Thursday), The Lowtimers (Friday) and Willy Vlautin (Saturday).

Also, head downtown at 11 p.m. for the nightly after-party shows. The Pendleton Eagles Lodge is hosting Jenny Don’t and The Spurs on Thursday night to raise money for its Senior First meal program.

The Rainbow Cafe welcomes Darci Carlson (Friday) and the Neon Prairie Dogs (Saturday). In addition, the ’Bow will send revelers off with the Honky Tonk Brunch and DJ set on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Festival-goers can hop the free shuttles, running every 30 minutes between 3-5 p.m. and 10-11:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets via www.jackalopejamboree.com or the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon box office, 1330 SW Court Ave. For questions, contact tickets@pendletonroundup.com or 541-612-3421.

Get your Irish on with The Boarding House

BOARDMAN — Music in the Parks recently kicked off its weekly series in North Morrow County.

Next up is The Boarding House on Monday, June 30, 7 p.m. at Boardman Marina Park, 1 NE Marine Drive. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and a picnic dinner to enjoy the free outdoor concert.

Bred from Eastern Oregon’s Irish Singers, the Irish folk band is led by the next generation of the Doherty family, who banded together in mid-2023 in Pendleton. Rounding out the group are a configuration of singers and musicians from the weekly bluegrass jam sessions at Great Pacific.

The free summer concerts alternate each Monday between the marina parks in Boardman and Irrigon. The season continues weekly through Aug. 18. For the full schedule, search www.facebook.com/boardman-irrigon.

Grant County welcomes Clint Black

JOHN DAY — Country music singer-songwriter Clint Black’s Back on the Blacktop Tour includes a stop in Eastern Oregon.

Known for such hits as “Killin’ Time,” “A Better Man” and “Like the Rain,” the award-winning musician will take the stage on Aug. 15 at the Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St. The gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

According to a press release, tickets are limited. Adult general admission is $55 and children 12 and under are $20. Concert tickets include fair admission. Any unsold tickets will be sold at the gate for an additional $5 each. Also, reservations for boondock camping on Third Street are $15.

For a link to purchase tickets, visit www.grantcountyoregon.net. For questions, call 541-575-1900.

Acrobats soar into circus at EOTEC

HERMISTON — Audiences can catch awe-inspiring acrobatics and breathtaking aerial displays, as well as mesmerizing juggling acts and the comedic brilliance of clowns during the Rastelli Circus.

The family-friendly event is heading to the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road. Tour dates are Friday, June 27, 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, June 28, at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Limited early bird tickets via www.rastellicircus.com are $9.99 for adults. Also, family packs sold online are $34.99 for two adults and up to three children. Adult tickets purchased at the gate are $25 for adults and $18 for children. For questions, call 941-870-7444.

Cheer camp includes festival performance

IRRIGON — Children ages 5-12 can show off their spirit during the Mini Cheer Camp presented by the Irrigon Knights.

Registration is open from 5-6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 2, and Monday, July 7, at the Irrigon branch of the Oregon Trail Library District, 490 NE Main Ave. The camp fee is $40 (cash, check or Venmo), which includes instruction, a shirt and a bow.

The camp sessions are July 22-25 from 6-8 p.m. in the mat room at Irrigon Jr/Sr High School, 315 SE Wyoming Ave. But that’s not all; participants will take the stage for a performance on July 26 during the Irrigon Watermelon Festival at Irrigon Marina Park. In addition, campers ages 10-12 can ride on the cheerleading float during the festival parade.

For questions, contact Laura Bock at 541-701-6653 or lauren.bock@morrowsd.org.