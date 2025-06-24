Symphony presents final chamber concert in Haines Published 7:00 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Show features bluegrass, folk

HAINES — The Grande Ronde Symphony Association will present the final Chamber Series concert of the 2025 season on Saturday, June 28, 7-9 p.m. at the Haines United Methodist Church.

Tickets are $12 and available at the door and online at GrandeRondeSymphony.org.

Music for all

As part of the association’s “Grande Rendezvous” format, the featured group is Miss Jacie and the Nitpickers, playing bluegrass, country and folk music for every age of listener.

The featured artist is Jacie Sites, a “celebrated fiddler and violinist known for her exceptional talent and versatility across both classical and folk music genres,” according to a press release. Her performance career includes the Grand Ole Opry and the International Bluegrass Music Association main stage.

A three-time National Fiddle Champion and Grand Master Fiddler Champion, Sites’s musical journey began with a bachelor’s degree in music from Eastern Oregon University and further studies in elementary education at Idaho State University.

For the concert in Haines, she will be joined by Alan Feves on string bass, Peter Willis on guitar and Sophie Marshall on cello.

“It may seem a bit unorthodox to have a cello in the mix of traditional bluegrass instruments, but this collaboration, particularly between fiddle and cello, is very creative blend of classical and folk music and demonstrates the musician’s shared dedication to advancing musical arts and blending American music genres,” said Alice Trindle, GRSA president.

Grande Ronde Symphony

The Grande Ronde Symphony is believed to be the oldest continuously operating community symphony orchestra west of the Mississippi. It began at Eastern Oregon College in 1946 with faculty and student musicians.

The first meeting of the newly formed Grande Ronde Symphony Association was held at the college on Dec. 5, 1951.

The orchestra presents an annual series of three concerts at Eastern Oregon University, and one concert in Baker City. Other smaller concerts and events are planned throughout the year.

To learn more about the association, or season tickets for next year, visit granderondesymphony.org.