A home library, thanks to Dolly Parton Published 7:00 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Does the name Dolly Parton ring a bell? A singing icon in this country since she wrote her first charting single in 1967, Dolly’s accolades and awards list go on for miles. But perhaps the most far-reaching accomplishment Dolly holds is the creation, and the continued growth and leadership, of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

Thirty years ago, Dolly launched an idea in her home county in eastern Tennessee of making sure every child from birth to age 5 would receive a free book every month. She hoped to grow every child’s home library in the formative years before kindergarten to help ensure success in reading once they started school and to boost high school graduation rates.

That small program in Tennessee has grown to include all 50 states, as well as Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. There are currently over 3 million children in the world registered in the Imagination Library, and in the United States, one in seven children receives a book each month. The library has experienced 81% growth in the last four years!

Here in Oregon, statewide coverage was reached as of May, meaning any child in Oregon can sign up to receive a free book every month, regardless of where they live. One way to sign up is to simply visit imaginationlibrary.com and click on the “check availability” link in the top right corner. Every Oregon child will be eligible. Additionally, if you’d like assistance with the process, your local library can help. All the libraries have fliers with further information, and helpful staff who can walk you through the process if needed.

Statewide coverage also brings with it several exciting advantages. First, families can now choose books in English or Spanish. Starting this summer, new families, as well as children already in the system, can choose the Spanish language option, if that’s preferred. In addition, statewide coverage means we will be looking forward to a visit from Dolly herself sometime in 2026. Once a state achieves this milestone, Dolly comes to visit!

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is an incredible free resource. Studies repeatedly show that books in the home and being read to are the top predictors of students’ success in school down the road.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library strives to help every family achieve a home library and to encourage reading in every home. If your child, grandchild or child down the street isn’t signed up, now is the time.

For more information, visit imaginationlibrary.com or the library nearest you. Celebrate the 30th anniversary of this excellent program by signing up for your free books.