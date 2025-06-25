Sundays are for music: Powder River Music Revue brings music to Geiser-Pollman Park in Baker City Published 7:00 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

BAKER CITY — Summer Sundays are for music in Baker City, thanks to the Powder River Music Revue.

The concert series kicked off June 22 with a patriotic pops concert by the Inland Northwest Musicians. Shows continue every Sunday afternoon, from 4-6 p.m., through Sept. 7.

Attendance is free.

The series is supported by grants and donations, as well as raffle tickets sold at each concert — $5 per ticket or five for $20. Also, yearly memberships are $35 and include one free raffle ticket each Sunday. For information, visit powderrivermusicrevue.org.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Powder River Pavilion, which is where every concert is held in the park. The theme for this season, said board president Rory Noble, is “at the heart of the park,” the message featured on the west side of the pavilion.

The concert schedule is a mixture of local and regional musicians.

“One of our focuses is giving the local musicians a place,” Noble said.

The next show, on June 29, features the Walla Walla band Rogue Lobster with a sound described as Americana bluegrass crustacean.

A new feature at the summer concerts is a space for local young musicians to play for an hour before the show.

“To get the younger kids involved in some way,” Noble said.

More music

In addition to the summer series, Powder River Music Revue has jams every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the VFW, 2005 Valley Ave.

The schedule

The Powder River Music Revue is held Sunday, 4-6 p.m., at Geiser-Pollman Park in Baker City. Admission is free.

June 29: Rogue Lobster (Americana/bluegrass)

July 6: Music from the Celestial Realm (folk rock)

July 13: Ghost Wind (folk/Americana)

July 20: Bag of Hammers (dance/pop)

July 27: Too Bamboo (Americana)

Aug 3: Kupenga Marimba

Aug 10: Wayland & Friends (folk/Americana)

Aug 17: Brass Fire Band (1960s, ’70s, ’80s pop)

Aug 24: Baker City Allstars (rock/country/blues)

Aug 31: The Wasteland Kings (country/Americana)

Sept. 7: Terry Robb & his Trio (blues)