Bon Bon Vivant opens summer concert series at Pendleton park Published 7:00 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

Concerts are Wednesdays at Roy Raley Park

PENDLETON — The 10th season of Wednesdays in the Park tunes up Wednesday, July 2, when the New Orleans group Bon Bon Vivant plays at Roy Raley Park from 6-8 p.m.

This concert series is organized by Pendleton Parks & Recreation and Sounds Like Entertainment. Attendance is free.

“Between all of our sponsors, we’re able to cover all of our costs. It’s totally free to the community,” said Jon Bullard, recreation supervisor for Pendleton Parks & Recreation.

CHI St. Anthony Hospital is the sponsor of the July concerts. Hill Meat Company is sponsoring the August performances.

The season features eight weeks of music on Wednesdays through Aug. 20. The performances are a mixture of local, regional and national music acts.

Each concert features local food vendors and a beer/wine garden for ages 21 and older, sponsored by The Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub and Great Pacific.

The concerts draw between 175 to 275 people each week, Bullard said.

“It’s family friendly. It’s a really awesome event,” he said.

First show

Bon Bon Vivant kicks off the concert series on July 2.

Abigail Cosio (lead vocals/guitar) and Jeremy Kelley (saxophone) formed the band in 2014, and describe their sound as Americana jazz and storytelling. Although based in New Orleans, they spend the summers touring the Pacific Northwest.

“The summers are so beautiful up here,” Kelley said. “And every town has a history and personality.”

They recently released a single, “Sin Eater,” and “Here We Go” debuts in a couple of weeks. They will release five to six singles leading to a new album this fall. Learn more at bonbonvivantmusic.com.

2025 lineup

July 2: Bon Bon Vivant, New Orleans, fusion

July 9: Kendall Lujan, Portland, original vocal jazz

July 16: Super XX Man, San Francisco, indie-folk

July 23: Adam Lange’s Pickin’ Patch, Pendleton, bluegrass

July 30: Pure Bathing Culture, Portland, dream pop duo

Aug. 6: Sarah Clarke with Galen Clark and Friends, Portland, soul

Aug. 13: Wind-up Birds, Seattle, art rock

Aug. 20: Kathryn Claire, Portland, multi-instrumentalist singer/songwriter