Celebrate July 4 with art at Baker City galleries Published 7:00 am Monday, June 30, 2025

BAKER CITY — This month, the First Friday art walk falls on Independence Day and several galleries and shops will open new shows.

Crossroads Carnegie Art Center

2020 Auburn Ave.

Crossroads will open “Heart of the Wild,” a group show out of Boise featuring Claire Remsberg, Laurel MacDonald, Mary Arnold, Jessie Swimeley, Jill Storey, Lawrence Manning, Betty Mallorca and Leslie Jay Bosch.

The opening reception runs from 5-8 p.m. with music by Morgan Stone, and attendees can enter a raffle for tickets to Churchill School events.

Remsberg grew up in the Puget Sound and moved to Idaho over 32 years ago to experience a quieter place, different wild spaces and more dramatic seasons. She studied fine art and industrial design at the University of Washington. Remsberg has exhibited widely in the northwest, has received numerous awards and is a licensed architect.

MacDonald is a Boise artist whose primary medium is printmaking, specifically hand-printed, hand-colored linocuts. She has exhibited widely for the last 15 years, winning numerous awards and honors.

Arnold is an Idaho-based conservation artist passionate about painting the wildlife, geology and panorama of the land in an expressionistic style and a mission to connect humanity to nature. She attended the University of Texas in Austin, studied French and Spanish, and achieved an MBA. She studied art with multiple fine instructors privately and has won numerous grants and awards for her art across Idaho.

Swimeley is an Idaho-based experimental photographer, exploring the world as a full-time artist since 2017. Using both digital and analog techniques, she creates images that “delve into the patina of life, examining how we are changed by the landscape we inhabit and how we change that landscape in return.”

Storey lives in Boise and works primarily in pastel and paints a variety of subjects, including portraits, landscapes and urban settings. She earned her BFA at Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Indiana, and continues to hone her art through workshops and life drawing.

Manning is a visual artist whose work builds upon his career as a professional photographer. His fine art photography is abstract and impressionistic, often rendering his subjects in an altered state of reality. He began taking photographs in Africa, where he was in the Peace Corps, and ultimately won the US Postal Service contest for the best photograph of the American flag commemorating the tragic events of 9/11 that became the image for the official stamp.

Mallorca studied fine art and graphic design in Santa Monica, California. And after working in the nonprofit arts sector in Los Angeles, she moved to Boise and began organizing the Nampa Art Collective — an inclusive nonprofit group of artists, business owners and community members dedicated to creating and facilitating art and culture in their city. The collective merged with the Treasure Valley Artists Alliance in 2017.

Bosch is a classically trained fine artist with a BFA from Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California. Her purpose as an artist is to “reflect her love of nature in the forms she creates.”

Royal Artisan

1912 Main St.

Royal Artisan will feature new works by Halfway artist Ivy Wreden starting at 5 p.m. This multimedia artist will debut her newest ink collages. The evening also features live music by D’Club L’Eveque.

Sunn Juice + Decor

1917 Main St.

Sunn will feature the ceramics of Dori Kite.