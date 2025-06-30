Oh say, can you celebrate … Published 7:00 am Monday, June 30, 2025

Fourth of July sizzles in Northeastern Oregon

EASTERN OREGON — Cities across the region are blasting into the weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July. The federal holiday — this year on Friday, July 4 — commemorates the United States becoming an independent nation when the Declaration of Independence was adopted on July 4, 1776.

Everything from parades, music, games, food, car shows and vendor booths, various community activities will feature fun, celebration and some fireworks shows. Here’s a look at what’s happening across Northeastern Oregon:

Baker County

HAINES

The two-day celebration in Haines starts Thursday, July 3, with the first day of the Haines Stampede Rodeo at 5 p.m.

The Fourth of July ramps up early with a cowboy breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the Elkhorn Grange. If you’d rather burn calories first, sign up for the Independence Day fun run/walk organized by the Baker High School cross-country and track teams. Registration starts at 7 a.m. at Haines Park, and the race begins at 8 a.m. Entry is $25 or $10 for 10 and younger.

The Fourth of July parade starts at 10 a.m.

Vendors and the Haines art festival will be set up at the park, starting at 9 a.m., and rodeo action begins at 1:30 p.m. Also, the Eastern Oregon Museum will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The day ends with fireworks at dusk.

HALFWAY

Halfway starts its July 4 celebration with a parade at 6 p.m. on Main Street. Entries will line up at 5 p.m. at Halfway Elementary School.

The holiday fun then moves to the Pine Valley Fairgrounds, where revelers can fill up on burgers, corndogs, hot dogs, chips and drinks at the concession stand. The VFW beer garden opens at 6:30 p.m.

The Baker City AllStars band takes the stage at 6:30 p.m., and the fundraiser pie auction starts at 7:30 p.m. with auctioneer Mib Dailey.

Fireworks light up the night at dusk. Sponsoring this holiday celebration are the Pine Valley Fair Association, Hells Canyon Chamber and Pine Valley Rural Fire Protection District.

SUMPTER

The second annual Renaissance Faire returns to Sumpter July 4-6, along with the traditional flea market.

On July 4, festivities start at 10 a.m. with performances every half hour until the costume contest at 2 p.m. Then events continue, including an archery contest (4 p.m.) and a juggling workshop (6 p.m.).

Activities start again at 10 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday, July 5-6, with something new happening every 30-60 minutes. Music by Frank Carlson closes Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Also, the Sumpter Valley Railroad will offer short runs with the diesel engine from Sumpter Station July 4-6. There are four rides on July 4 — 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. July 5 offers five rides — 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. The last day, July 6, has two chances — 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Fares are $18 adults, $12 ages 3-17 or $15 for seniors/military/veterans. Advance reservations are required at sumptervalleyrailroad.org.

Grant County

DAYVILLE

Holiday fun in Dayville tips off on Thursday, July 3, at 5:30 p.m. with a three-on-three basketball tournament at Dayville School. In addition, the Fish House Inn is reeling in pre-holiday fun with karaoke and a potluck dinner starting at 6 p.m.

Festivities on July 4 begin with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at the Dayville Church, followed by snow cones served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dayville City Hall.

The Independence Day parade starts at 10 a.m. After the parade, Dayville City Park will host the Jake Streeter Car Show, a duck race, horseshoe tournament, scavenger hunt and an awards ceremony.

The Fish House Inn closes out the holiday weekend at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 5, with music. In addition to a performance by a local acoustic band, the evening features an open mic; sign up at 5 p.m.

MONUMENT

The Fourth of July festivities begin at 8 a.m. with a biscuits and gravy breakfast at Monument Park. Horseshoe and cornhole tournaments follow at 9 a.m., vendors set up at 9:30 a.m., kids activities start at noon and a duck race begins at 3 p.m.

Event organizer Amy Spangler said the celebration is truly a community effort.

“Everyone works together and strives to get this done,” she said. “We have community members who make food, and if you can’t find a vendor, community members will step in and become the vendor — it’s wonderful.”

With the theme, “American Roots, Country Boots,” the parade starts at 11 a.m. This year’s grand marshals honor the hometown heroes who helped protect Monument during 2024’s devastating wildfire season.

Dessert and live auctions begin at 4:30 p.m., leading up to the day’s main event — fireworks over the river at dusk.

Spangler said the fireworks show has become a highlight of the town’s celebration, especially since it’s the only Grant County community that continues to host one.

“This is one thing that people really enjoy,” she said. “There are reunions, families come down … it’s just become our thing, and it’s so neat to see.”

PRAIRIE CITY

With a theme of “United We Stand,” Prairie City’s Fourth of July parade starts at noon with Blaine and Ann Huffman serving as grand marshals. After the parade, the music cranks up in Prairie City Park and will continue until 8 p.m. Other park activities include vendor booths, a barbecue and water slides.

Also, the Fourth of July Duck Race offers a chance to win cash prizes while supporting the Prairie City High School volleyball team. The race starts at 3 p.m. at the Main Street bridge and finishes at Bridge Street. Ducks can be purchased from volleyball players. They are $5 each or six for $25. The grand prize is $500.

For more information, search www.facebook.com/prairiecityoregonevents.

Morrow County

BOARDMAN

The Boardman Chamber of Commerce is hosting the holiday celebration at Boardman Marina Park, as well as a downtown parade and fireworks show.

“The Fourth of July is about more than fireworks — it’s about celebrating the freedom we enjoy and the strong, supportive community we have in Boardman,” Executive Director Torrie Griggs said. “We’re excited to bring families together to enjoy a full day of events that reflect our values and local pride.”

The Riverside FFA Country Breakfast starts the day at 7 a.m. in the park’s Harold Baker Pavilion. At 11 a.m., spectators can enjoy prime viewing spots along North Main Street for a classic small-town Independence Day parade.

The celebration returns to the marina park at noon for family fun activities, including DJ Kora, kids’ games, artisan/craft vendors, food trucks and entertainment. Also, King’s Garden Church hosts the fifth annual chili cook-off in the pavilion. The entry fee is $25.

Bring an appetite and $5 for tasting/voting for the people’s choice award between 1-3 p.m. Judges will announce winners and award prizes at 3 p.m.

Proceeds support the church’s community outreach fund to help people in need. For details or to register, visit www.boardmanchurch.org.

Live music cranks up at 3 p.m. The grand finale crescendos at 10 p.m. with fireworks choreographed to music over the Columbia River. For event updates, search www.facebook.com/ChamberBoardman.

HEPPNER

Willow Creek Country Club is hosting its Fourth of July Tournament on Thursday, July 3, starting at 9 a.m. at the golf course off Highway 74. For details or to register, call Stacie Ekstrom at 541-701-8350. The registration includes drinks, snacks and lunch.

IONE/LEXINGTON

Organizer Sami Peterson said Ione’s holiday event is the town’s biggest party of the year.

“It’s the epitome of America’s small town, family fun Fourth of July,” she said. “We go all out, and it’s a super family-friendly place to be.”

The morning starts at 7 a.m. with a 5K walk/run and a fireman’s breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Registration revs up at 8:30 a.m. for the Fourth of July Show & Shine at Ione City Park and vendor booths open at 11 a.m. Food offerings include Mexican fare, frozen yogurt, beef brisket, hot dogs and more. A bike raffle, face painting, laser tag and bingo will keep kids entertained, as will the 1 p.m. parade along Main Street.

Also, Supporters of South Morrow County Firefighters (from Ione and Lexington) will host the Fourth of July Grill & Chill at the Ione Fire Hall. Attendees can enjoy an ice cream social and splash into the dunk tank from 2-4 p.m., and then grab a hot dog dinner from 5-7 p.m. for $5.

Local musicians Luke Basile and Zac Grooms will take the amphitheater stage in the afternoon, followed by a dazzling performance by Miguel the Mysterious Magician.

Ushering in the evening with high-octane Southern rock is Cody Alan and the Crossroads and closing out the night is The Wade Aylett Band, bringing “power-country” from Irrigon. Fireworks, visible throughout the town, will blast off at dusk.

For more information and registration forms, search www.facebook.com/Ione4thOfJuly. For the car show, call Loyal Burns at 541-422-7512.

Umatilla County

HERMISTON

Hermiston’s annual Stars & Stripes Fourth of July Celebration returns with an afternoon and evening full of music, games, food and fireworks at Butte Park, 1245 NW Seventh St.

The free event blasts off at 3 p.m., drawing families from across the region to enjoy live entertainment, local vendors and a festive community atmosphere.

The night’s highlight, a dazzling fireworks show, will launch from the top of the butte at 10 p.m., lighting up the sky. Flaggers will direct traffic after the show to help drivers exit the area smoothly.

For more information, search www.hermiston.gov/parksrec.

MILTON-FREEWATER

Milton-Freewater will start Independence Day with a full plate — literally and figuratively — as community members gather for a morning of food, fitness and fundraising at Yantis Park.

The Milton-Freewater Fire Department will serve breakfast from 7-10:30 a.m. to support the Milton-Freewater Firefighters Association. The fundraiser helps provide safety equipment and educational resources. For $10 per adult and $5 per child, attendees will enjoy a classic breakfast of pancakes, bacon, eggs, coffee and juice.

At 8 a.m., the annual 5K Freedom Walk/Run steps off from Yantis Park. Registration runs from 7:15-7:45 a.m. The cost is $25 per person or $20 each for groups of four or more. DJ Witness will provide music throughout the morning, creating a festive atmosphere as families and friends gather to celebrate.

The event, organized by Pioneer People, the Mac-Hi Booster Club, Nikki Werhan Goldbach and Makenzie Bishop, emphasizes community spirit and healthy fun in honor of Independence Day.

For more information or to register for the 5K, community members are encouraged to scan the QR code on event flyers or search www.facebook.com/MHSPioneerPeople.

PENDLETON

Pendleton’s Fourth of July celebration offers a full day of festivities, beginning with the VFW Independence Day Parade and ending with a community fireworks display.

The annual parade, hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Let’er Buck Post 922, begins at 10 a.m. on July 4, at Pendleton City Hall and travels to Roy Raley Park. After the parade, families can enjoy a free afternoon of games, activities and entertainment at the park until 5 p.m.

The event features children’s races, cornhole and a kids’ bike and scooter parade contest, along with other traditional games. Food will be available for purchase, or attendees may bring their own picnic lunches. For a full schedule of events, visit www.pendleton.or.us.

The celebration continues into the evening with Pendleton’s annual fireworks show, scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. near the Walmart parking lot.

The community helps fund the show and organizers said contributions are still needed. Tax-deductible donations can be made at the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, 501 S. Main St.

STANFIELD

Stanfield kicks off its Independence Day festivities a day early with its annual steak feed on Thursday, July 3, 6 p.m. at Bard Park. Attendees at the popular event can enjoy grilled steaks or hamburgers, a variety of side dishes, soft drinks, a beer garden and live music as the city sets the stage for a full day of fun on the Fourth of July. A fundraiser for the town’s holiday activities, tickets are $35 for the steak meal or $20 for hamburgers.

The celebration blasts off on July 4, starting with the Fireman’s Breakfast at 7 a.m., a fun run at 7:30 a.m., and a three-on-three basketball tournament at 8 a.m. The annual Fourth of July Parade begins at 10 a.m., starting and ending at Coe Park.

Festivities at Bard Park follow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., including a pie-baking contest at 10:30 a.m., a duck race at 12:30 p.m., a raffle at 2 p.m. and family-friendly games and activities throughout the park.

The celebration resumes with a fireworks display presented by Umatilla County Fire District No. 1. For more information, search www.facebook.com/Stanfield4thofJuly.

Union County

IMBLER

The Imbler Rural Fire Protection District will provide a sizzling start to the Fourth of July with its annual Fireman’s Breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at Imbler High School.

For an opportunity to work off some of those calories and to support the Imbler Track & Field Community Project, get set for the third annual ​​​​Imbler Fourth of July Fun Run. Check-in and race day registration begin at 8:15 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m. To get a head start, register in advance via bit.ly/4edU697.

Organized by the Imbler Boosters and track athletes, proceeds will benefit the track facility’s maintenance fund. The registration fee is $20 for the 5K and $10 for the 1-mile race.

Lineup for the Imbler-Summerville Fourth of July Parade begins at 11 a.m. in the school parking lot; just show up, as pre-registration is not required. The parade gets rolling at noon and will head downtown along Ruckman Avenue, where there also will be several food trucks set up.

UNION

Buffalo Peak Golf Course tees off its Thunder at the Peak holiday celebration with the Red, White and Blue Scramble (four-person teams) with tee times from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1224 E. Fulton St. The entry fee, which includes a golf cart, range balls, lunch and prizes, is $40 for season pass holders and $80 for others. For questions, call 541-562-5527.

The Union County Chamber of Commerce is tossing in additional fun with the Fourth of July cornhole tournament. The bags will fly from 5:30-8 p.m. at the golf course. In addition to friendly competition, two-person teams (entry fee $25) will compete for first through third place with cash prizes ranging from $100-$250. For more information, call 541-963-8588.

Also, check out the downtown vendor fair from 6-9 p.m. on Main Street. The celebration’s booming conclusion features a fireworks show at dusk at Buffalo Peak.

Wallowa County

WALLOWA

The city of Wallowa will hold its annual Independence Day parade on July 4, with the entries running down Main Street beginning at 11 a.m.

Raymond (Red) and Elsie Evans are the grand marshals. Both Wallowa High School graduates, the couple has a long history filled with devotion to family and community, serving in numerous capacities throughout their lives.

On the younger end of the spectrum, Nala Speegle will be Little Miss Fourth of July and Chase Wortman will be Mr. Liberty; both are 7.

Additional events are planned after the parade, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., including a tour of the old grain elevators, a display of historic tractors, a new art exhibit and open house at the Wallowa History Center, open house at the Nez perce Wallowa Homeland Interpretive Center, restoration update and kids activities at the Wallowa Community Legion Hall, and a street fair with food and craft vendors on Pine Street.

JOSEPH

As the sun starts to dip below the horizon, thousands of visitors are expected to make their way to the shores of Wallowa Lake for the annual Shake the Lake fireworks display.

The pyrotechnics will be fired off around 10 p.m. from a raft on the north end of the lake. Residents and visitors usually crowd around the county boat launch, while others view from their boats on the lake.