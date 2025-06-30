Quick Takes: July 2 and beyond Published 7:00 am Monday, June 30, 2025

Enjoy an evening of Irish music July 3

LA GRANDE — Celtic Connection, a group of musicians playing Irish and other Celtic music on acoustic instruments, will play at The Depot, 10 Depot St., on Thursday, July 3, from 7-9 p.m.

The members include Carla Arnold (fiddle), Matt Cooper (piano accordion), Harvey Neuber (concertina), Jon St. Hilaire (guitar), Larry Smith (boudhran), Abbey Tweten (fiddle), and others. They will play in an informal manner, traditionally found in Irish pubs worldwide.

According to organizers, the music promises to be “good craic” (Irish for “fun”). The event is family-friendly and there is no cover charge.

Brass Fire heats up with summer concerts

HERMISTON — Brass Fire Band, a Hermiston-based group, recently launched a summer concert series.

With a repertoire of more than 150 songs, the 10-piece cover band tunes up with jazz and pop music from the 1960s through the 1990s. In addition to various horns, the musicians mix in keyboards, drums, saxophone and guitar and trade off with vocal renderings.

The band’s next show is Thursday, July 3, 6-8 p.m. at The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St. They return to The Pheasant on Aug. 7, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2.

Other performances include July 13, 5-7 p.m. at Heppner City Park; Aug. 8 at the Umatilla County Fair; Aug. 17 at Geiser-Pollman Park in Baker City; Aug. 22 at Hamley’s Steakhouse in Pendleton; Sept. 6 during the Walla Walla Summer Concert Series; and Sept. 9 on Main Street in Pendleton.

For more information, search www.brassfire.org. For questions, contact Brad Rozema at 541-314-5416 or brassfireband@gmail.com.

Grange plans indoor yard sale July 4-5

JOSEPH — Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, has an indoor summer yard sale July 4-5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with 14 vendors.

The kitchen will be open both days for breakfast and lunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Looking ahead, the grange’s monthly all-you-can-eat breakfast is July 12 from 7-11 a.m. The meal is eggs, bacon, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, coffee and orange juice. The suggested donation is $10.

Wildhorse Pow Wow celebrates culture

MISSION — Native American culture is on showcase during the 29th annual Wildhorse Pow Wow July 4-6 at Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off Interstate 84, exit 216.

Host drum Tha Cree will keep the beat during three days of singing, dancing and drumming. Contestants from across the United States and Canada will vie for more than $140,000 in cash and prizes while competing in two dozen categories.

With colorful regalia and intricate ceremonial clothing, the opening grand entry is Friday, July 4, 7 p.m. in the outdoor pow wow grounds. The event continues Saturday and Sunday, July 5-6, with grand entries at 1 p.m.

There is no admission charge for spectators. However, bring some cash as Native American artisans will sell their wares. In addition, there will be food and drink vendors.

Also, Anishinaabe comic Homer Shadowheart will bring the laughs during the annual Pow Wow Comedy Show on Thursday, July 3, 7 p.m. in the Wildhorse Sports Bar. There is no admission charge for the 21 and older event.

Shadowheart has performed as a comedian, actor and musician for two decades. He lives in Cincinnati, where he’s an activist and hosts a podcast through the Urban Native Experience.

Create a glass piece at Art Center East

LA GRANDE — Art Center East is offering a class for artists who would like to enter ACE’s first Glass Open Exhibit in September and October.

“Round and Resplendent” is happening Tuesday, July 8, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at ACE, 1006 Penn Ave. — enter through the Fifth Street door. Darcy Dolge will lead the class, which is beginner-friendly, to learn the steps of creating an eight-inch round fused glass piece. Participants will choose black, clear or white glass as the canvas, then create the rest with swirls, realistic scenes, etc.

All designing and assembly take place during class, then kiln-fired and available later at ACE. All supplies and the display stand are included in the fee for the class.

Cost is $130 for members or $135 for nonmembers. Register at artcentereast.org.

Get a chill at the next outdoor movie

CANYON CITY — Get ready for a thrilling night with an outdoor showing of “Final Destination — Bloodlines” on July 12 at the Canyon City Park.

Organized by John Day Canyon City Parks and Recreation, the show starts at 8:30 p.m. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Hot food, concessions and cold drinks will be available. Tickets are $4 online at jdccparksandrec.org or $6 at the entrance.

This 2025 film is rated R. The rec office took requests for the movie and noted on the Facebook page that because this film is for mature audiences, the next outdoor movie night will be kid and family-friendly. For updates, check the Facebook page.

Athena gathers for Community Night Out

ATHENA — Athena’s Community Night Out is set for Saturday, July 12, from 5-9 p.m. — following the annual Caledonian Games. This is a free, all-ages event with live music, a street dance and kids’ activities next to the historic Stahl Building, 295 E. Main St. There will be a beer garden for adults.

The La Grande-based band Sum People will play from 6-9 p.m. Community Night Out is presented by the Athena Mainstreet Association and sponsored by the Umatilla County Cultural Coalition, City of Athena, Athena Civic Memorial Association and the Watts Fund.

Cool Rides Car Show rolls into Hermiston

HERMISTON — The Hermiston Classics Car Club is gearing up for its 29th annual Cool Rides Car Show.

The event is set for Saturday, July 12, at McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St. Gates open at 7 a.m. Registration costs $25 per vehicle.

For more details, search Facebook using bit.ly/4em4N9F. To inquire about vendor setups, call the Maxwell Event Center at 541-561-1047.

Catch a concert at the art center July 16

PENDLETON — Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., welcomes the Carpathian-Pacific Trio on July 16. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 at pendletonarts.org.

The trio of Yankl Falk, Andrew Ehrlich and Courtney Von Drehle present “an intimate program of klezmer and Yiddish song, Romanian and Hungarian fiddle tunes, devotional Hasidic melody, Eastern European folk, American theatre and cabaret music, and much more,” according to a press release. The trio also performs as part of the klezmer/groove quintet The Carpathian-Pacific Express.

This event is made possible through the support of Susan and Harold Geller. The center’s music series is supported in part by the Western States Arts Federation and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Color the Blues for autism awareness July 26

LA GRANDE — Get ready to Color the Blues this summer as the Autism Society of Oregon hosts its annual Autism Walk at Riverside Park in La Grande on Saturday, July 26. This fun-filled community event kicks off at 11 a.m., with the walk beginning at noon.

Participants can enjoy a fully accessible half-mile loop along with face painting, a costume corner, costumed characters, raffles, exhibitor booths, a photo booth, dinner and more.

Thanks to a generous sponsor, admission is free this year, making it a perfect way for families and supporters to come together for autism awareness.

Want to be a part of the event? Register online at https://charity.pledgeit.org/blues. For more information, reach out to the Autism Society of Oregon at 503-636-1676 or events@autismsocietyoregon.org.

La Grande library announces summer events

LA GRANDE — This year’s Summer Reading Program, “Level Up at Your Library,” continues through Aug. 8 at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St. Register with the Beanstack app and log reading and activities through Aug. 7 to earn points towards prize drawings.

The program includes giveaways and free activities for all ages. Activities include a Family Movie on Tuesday, July 8, at 3 p.m., the Stuffed Animal Sleepover on July 10, and a LEGO competition on July 16 from 2:30-4 p.m. for ages up to 18 with four age-based prize categories.

Art Center East is providing a LEGO Challenge on Tuesday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to noon. Life-Size Candyland runs from July 22–25 — call 541-962-1339 to register. Reservations can be made for groups of up to four people and all ages are welcome to participate.

All Summer Reading Program events are free and in the library’s Community Room, unless otherwise noted. Registration is not required to attend events.

Those participating in Tiny Art need to return their canvases by July 14. Works will be on display at the library from July 16 to Aug. 14.

The Mysteries ‘n’ More Book Club meets Friday, July 11, at 1 p.m. The club will be discussing “The God of The Woods” by Liz Moore. New members are welcome. This book club meets the second Friday of each month.

Spells & Stars Book Club meets Saturday, July 19, at 3 p.m. The book up for discussion is “Ender’s Game” by Orson Scott Card. New members are welcome.

Free history talk July 10 in Canyon City

CANYON CITY — The Grant County Historical Museum and Friends of Kam Wah Chung is hosting a talk titled “Chinese Doctors and Women’s Health in Progressive Era America” on July 10 at the Grantville Theater, 131 S. Washington St.

Dr. Tamara Venit Shelton is the presenter. She is a professor of history at Claremont McKenna College, where she teaches courses on the American West, Asian American history, environmental history, and the history of medicine.

Explore art classes at Crossroads

BAKER CITY — Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave., has a variety of classes coming up in the next few weeks. All Crossroads classes offer a “pay what you can” option at crossroads-arts.org.

Ginger Rembold will teach The Art of Batik on July 17, 6-8 p.m. Bring a simple design and a black permanent marker — dye, wax, fabric and tools will be provided. This is recommended for ages 12 and older. Cost is $42 member, $52 nonmember.

Cheri Siebler offers a three-day Explore the Senses workshop July 21, 23 and 25 from 1-3 p.m. Each day has a theme: Ewey-Gooey Fun, Exploring Sound, and Messy Art.

Rembold also leads a Recycle Fun Workshop on July 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. In this class, participants will explore creative ways to use recycled plastics, metals and wood to make sculptures. Glue, adhesives, wire and a variety of materials will be provided. This is for ages 12 and older, although ages 8 to 11 are welcome with a paid adult. Cost is $31.50 members, $39 nonmembers.