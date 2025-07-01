Get ready for 5 days of rodeo action in Haines! Published 7:00 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

HAINES — You’re sure to get your fill of rodeo action this week at the Haines Stampede grounds.

“We’re going to be a five-day event this year,” said Bill Taylor, historian for the rodeo.

It starts Wednesday, July 2, with an evening of jackpot horse roping. Admission is free.

Haines Stampede

The Haines Stampede, a Fourth of July tradition, gets going Thursday, July 3, with slack at 9 a.m. Entry is free.

The rodeo starts at 5 p.m. and a portion of the gate proceeds will be donated to the Shriners.

On Friday, July 4, the rodeo resumes at 1:30 p.m. This is part of an all-day celebration in Haines that starts with breakfast and a fun run, includes vendors in the park and concludes with fireworks at dusk.

Tickets for each rodeo session are $15 adults, $5 ages 6-11, and free for 5 and younger. Advance tickets are available at D&B Supply in Baker City.

Taylor said the Stampede is an “open” rodeo that draws competitors from near and far.

“Local cowboys have the same opportunities as the professionals,” he said.

The rodeo draws from Oregon, Washington and Idaho.

“We get them from all over. We’re on the traveling circuit for those competing,” Taylor said.

Junior Rodeo

The rodeo action continues with the Junior Rodeo on July 5-6. Events start at 1 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.

Events include breakaway, calf roping, goat tying, chute dogging, barrel racing, pole bending, bronc and bull riding, team roping and more.

Upgrades

The Haines Stampede is organized by a dedicated group of volunteers who work year-round to support the rodeo and improve the grounds.

This year, some lighting was upgraded in the arena, and 80% of the corrals have been completely rebuilt. Also, the loading dock was moved to the south end of the arena, and improvements were made to the bucking chutes and catch pen.

“It’s a big facelift. It’s been a two-year project,” Taylor said.

The $25,000 project was funded by grants, donations and rodeo funds.