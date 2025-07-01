Summer music series flows into marina parks Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Free concerts are Mondays through Aug. 18

MORROW COUNTY — Music in the Parks recently launched its 2025 summer concert series. The free shows are each Monday at 7 p.m., alternating between the marina parks in Irrigon, 430 NE Eighth St., and Boardman, 1 NE Marine Drive. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and a picnic to enjoy an evening of music while lounging on the banks of the Columbia River.

July 7: Bram Brata (Irrigon)

Always a crowd favorite, Bram Brata belongs to the Tri-Cities Steel Band Association. Their name means “unexpected party” in Trinidadian slang. They perform an eclectic mix of Caribbean, Soca, jazz, popular and even classical music.

July 14: Antonio Y Sus Hijos (Boardman)

United through music, Antonio y sus Hijos — Antonio and his sons — highlight their heritage with soulful melodies and rhythmic guitar strums. Their repertoire features the rich traditions and deep emotions of ranchera music and lively norteñas that get everyone dancing.

July 21: Blue Mt Spanish Sound (Irrigon)

Hailing from the Walla Walla Valley, Blue Mt Spanish Sound features Jesse Campos and Lance Smith playing original Latin-influenced guitar music. Jason Valentine, of “Good Morning Northwest,” said the acoustic duo’s strumming mastery features the “fastest fingers in the Northwest.”

July 28: Calico Bones (Boardman)

Walla Walla-based sister duo Madison and Mckenzie Lindsay grew up in a musical family in Wallowa County. With their close harmonies and flowing melodies, Calico Bones takes listeners on a musical journey through nostalgic storytelling while weaving together folk, indie and Americana sounds.

Aug. 4: Shamrock & Sage (Irrigon)

Featuring professional and semi-professional musicians, Shamrock & Sage began in 2019 as a gathering of friends sharing their love for music and Irish whiskey. The eastern Washington ensemble performs traditional Irish tunes, ballads and drinking songs from the old country and beyond.

Aug. 11: Zac Grooms (Boardman)

Growing up in Gilliam County, Zac Grooms got his start after winning a local singing competition in 1998. In addition to serving as frontman for Brewers Grade Band, the Nashville recording artist performs original tunes and country covers throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Aug. 18: One Trick Pony (Irrigon)

Closing out the concert series is One Trick Pony. In addition to covering Paul Simon’s solo hits, the setlist includes some of Simon & Garfunkel’s timeless folk tunes. Before the show, pull out your old vinyl and come prepared to sing along, as audience participation is welcome.