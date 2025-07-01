Wallowa Lake Lodge welcomes music on Saturdays Published 7:00 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

JOSEPH — The 2025 summer music series is underway at the Wallowa Lake Lodge with free shows nearly every Saturday.

The newly renovated deck at the lodge will provide the stage for a great lineup of musicians, local favorites and others from outside the county. The concerts are free.

Ben Johnson, Country Moonshine, Caleb and Arianna Samples have already entertained folks gathered on the deck and the lawn just below. Many more artists will continue the tunes most Saturday evenings through Sept. 27.

Show time is 6-8 p.m. at the lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway.

Limited deck and lawn seating is available. Audience members are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and relax in the shade. Dancing is always encouraged.

A bite to eat or a drink to sip are available at one of the food options at the lodge. Dine in at the Camas Dining Room or order from the Redd Bar and enjoy food and drink while hanging out on the lawn.

For more information, visit www.wallowalakelodge.com or call 541-432-9821.

Summer 2025 line-up

July 5: Bad Penny Pleasuremakers/Matt Bell

July 18/19: Mark Pitts

July 25: Sum People

Aug. 2: Dan Zundel

Aug. 9: Sage Christie

Aug. 16: Ben Johnson

Aug. 23: Janis Carper

Aug. 30: Gina Dinoble

Sept. 6: Lyle Witherrite

Sept. 13: Slim Pickins

Sept. 20: Too Bamboo

Sept. 27: Local Yokels