78th Elgin Stampede Rodeo is July 9-12 Published 7:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

ELGIN — The 78th annual Elgin Stampede Rodeo is set to bust out of the chutes July 9-12.

“This year we’re also honored to host the Miss Rodeo Oregon Pageant, and they have a whole schedule of their own in and around our events,” Kyle Evans, Elgin Stampede Rodeo president, said.

This year, Wednesday’s events begin with Miss Rodeo Oregon Pageant’s official introductions at 10:30 a.m. in the Elgin Stampede Hall, followed by a horsemanship event at 12:15 p.m. in the Elgin Stampede Arena. The pageant cowgirls will be at the 7 p.m. rodeo performances in the arena on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Elgin Stampede Rodeo will open with Family Night on Wednesday, from 6-9 p.m., with free admission sponsored by the Spokane Teachers Credit Union in Elgin.

Kids and youths, ages 4 to 18, will compete in a variety of fun competitive events. This night is alcohol-free.

Early tickets are available through the royalty court princesses for the rest of the rodeo weekend at www.elginstampede.com. Prices are $22.77 for adults and $17.60 for children ages 12 and younger.

Or, buy tickets at the gate, which opens at 6 p.m.

Thursday night’s fourth annual Ty Hallgarth Memorial Xtreme Bronc Riding runs from 7-10 p.m., so wear your purple in honor of the late Ty Hallgarth. In between the bronc riding sections, you’ll watch cowgirls competing in barrel racing events.

Friday night’s show, “Tough Enough to Wear Pink,” begins at 7 p.m. with barrel racing, steer wrestling and team roping — it’s all about the PRCA rodeo.

Saturday’s Grand Parade at 4 p.m. will be presided over by grand marshals Jack and Georgia Shaffer, of Elgin. Contestants for the Miss Rodeo Oregon Pageant will also ride in the parade.

Saturday’s rodeo starts at 7 p.m., and the raffle winner of the 15 1/2 inches Sheridan saddle will be announced at that time.

Food and cold beverages are offered at Chute 9 and Odies concession stand, and in the Cowboys’ Hospitality Tent for cowboys and their families.

Although in-person attendance is the ultimate experience, stream the rodeo on the Cowboy Channel if you can’t be there in person.