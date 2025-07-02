Take a flowery tour July 12 and support CASA of Eastern Oregon Published 7:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

BAKER CITY — Stop and smell the roses — and petunias and daisies and lavender — while supporting CASA of Eastern Oregon on July 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The 2025 garden tour will feature eight gardens — four are in Baker City and four are out of town.

“It takes about 25 volunteers, plus gardeners, to make the tour possible. A special thanks goes out to them,” said Sue Richard, who is organizing the tour.

Seven are new gardens to the tour, and one is a favorite from previous years. All of the gardens feature different styles and designs, including vegetable gardens.

The tour is self-guided, and can be visited in any order.

Tickets are $15, or free for children under age 10. Purchase tickets in advance at Baker Floral and Botanicals, 1719 Main St., or Jubilee Plants and Gathering, 2080 Resort St. On the day of the tour, tickets and maps will be available at Compass Real Estate, 2419 Main St. Payment must be by cash or check.

All proceeds will go to CASA of Eastern Oregon, which provides advocates for children in the court system in seven counties (Baker, Union, Malheur, Grant, Wallowa, Lake and Harney). Funding for this mandated program has been cut from the federal budget, and the program is relying on local support. Donations are welcome.

This is the third annual garden tour, and Richard said previous events have raised about $1,000 each.

For more information, or help with purchasing tickets, call 541-519-7227.

To learn more about CASA, visit casaeo.org or follow the page on Facebook.