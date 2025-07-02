What We’re Into: Haiku Published 2:12 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

I was introduced to haiku while attending school in Coos Bay.

Originating in Japan, the unrhymed form of poetry commonly features three lines with a total of 17 syllables in a 5-7-5 format. They traditionally capture a moment in time, while often highlighting nature.

However, when I dabble in the art form, I usually add levity to entertain myself and my friends. In recent years, my topics have included our dogs, the pitfalls of social media and poking fun at current events reported in the news, as well as celebrating a friend’s sobriety and sending healing vibes to my cousin after surgery.

After learning that submissions were being accepted for “The Quill of Umatilla County,” I decided to put pen to paper. I created “Umatilla County Highlights in Haiku,” featuring three lines about each of the county’s 12 incorporated cities.

I was thrilled that it was selected for publication in the literary magazine’s inaugural edition. During the launch party, it was revealed that my haiku and selections would be featured on the Story Walk on the Pendleton River Parkway.

I wrote my most recent one on a Father’s Day card to my husband, John, from our canine kids, Biko and Zeke:

We love our Papa.

Mornin’ walks, rides, treats, ice cream.

Malgesini Pack.

— Tammy Malgesini, Go! Eastern Oregon staff