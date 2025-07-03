Enjoy evening readings with Summer Fishtrap Published 7:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Public events are at Wallowa Lake Lodge

JOSEPH — The 38th annual Summer Fishtrap Gathering of Writers returns July 7-12 at Wallowa Lake Lodge, and will again offer evening readings that are open to the public.

The nightly events, beginning at 7:30 p.m., “are a highlight of the gathering and feature readings and entertainment from a diverse array of award-winning authors from across the West,” said Mike Midlo, Fishtrap program director.

Admission is free for the weekday events, and tickets are available for Saturday’s Fishtrap Live Homegrown Showcase — $15 or $12.50 for Fishtrappers at fishtrap.org/sfg25-schedule/.

Here is the schedule of evening readings:

Monday, July 7: Opening night kickoff with Fishtrap’s Executive Director Shannon McNerney and a featured reading from Beth Piatote.

Tuesday, July 8: Children’s book author JaNay Brown-Wood, poet Charles Goodrich, and novelist Amy Irvine.

Wednesday, July 9: Novelist Karen Auvinen, Oregon Book Award winner Eric Berry, and award-winning author Joe Wilkins

Thursday, July 10: Stephanie Elizando-Griest, novelist Nina McConigley, and former Oregon Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani

Friday, July 11: Keynote address with Beth Piatote and the Fishtrap Fellows

Saturday, July 12: Fishtrap Live: Homegrown. Readings and music from some of Wallowa County’s finest. Purchase tickets at fishtrap.org

“Evening readings are always a highlight,” Midlo said. “It’s great to see people come up to the lake and gather together on the beautiful back lawn of Wallowa Lake Lodge.”

Saturday’s “Fishtrap Live: Homegrown” features local Wallowa County writers Pam Royes, Adele Nash and Rich Wandschneider, plus music from Jezebel’s Mother and The Bad Penny Pleasuremakers.

About Summer Fishtrap

The Summer Fishtrap Gathering of Writers takes place each year with more than 100 new and emerging writers from across the country coming together to learn and create.

Those who attend the readings can purchase dinner at one of the two restaurants at Wallowa Lake Lodge. Reservations are required for the Camas Room and can be made by calling 541-432-9821.

For more information about Summer Fishtrap, visit www.fishtrap.org.