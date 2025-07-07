Explore nature writing at EOU in La Grande July 14-19 Published 12:00 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

LA GRANDE — It may be summer, but Eastern Oregon University will be busy in mid-July with the second EOU New Nature Writing Con.

“The first New Nature Writing Con was a great success, and it gave us a strong foundation for what we hope will become a long tradition,” said Nick Neely, MFA program director at EOU. “This year we’ve honed and tightened the program a little to make sure it stays fun and manageable for conference attendees.”

Events begin Monday, July 14, and the main workshops are planned for July 18-19.

This conference “seeks to highlight authors and recent books that are pushing the boundaries of eco-writing, broadly construed, especially in the Northwest,” according to an EOU press release.

The classes and conversations will feature EOU’s MFA faculty, students and visiting writers.

All readings are free and open to the public.

The conference’s four classes cost $75, and the four “pre-con” classes are offered for an additional $75.

“We hope that eventually the Con will draw interested writers and readers back to La Grande on a yearly basis,” Neely said.

Pre-con classes

Four pre-con classes are planned for a registration fee of $75. Here’s the schedule:

July 14: “Flash Fiction” with Molly Reid, 3-4 p.m., Badgley Hall, EOU

July 15: “In the Fewest Possible Words: Poetry’s Art of Concision” with Christopher Kondrich, 3-4 p.m., Badgley Hall, EOU

July 16: “What If? Building Speculative Worlds from One Small Change” with Megan Kruse, 3-4 p.m., Badgley Hall, EOU

July 17: “Joy, Write” with Allison Cobb, 3-4 p.m., Badgley Hall, EOU

Free events

Quite a few readings are free and open to the public.

“Catching a free mid-day reading and conversation is a great way to beat the heat in July and hear from some of the region’s best literary talent,” Neely said. “And Friday night with Emma Pattee at HQ ought to be hip and lively with folk rock afterward.”

Free events are:

July 15, 7 p.m., HQ, 112 Depot St.: Program reading featuring MFA students and faculty members Megan Kruse, Nick Neely and Eliot Treichel.

July 18, 7:30-10 p.m., HQ, 112 Depot St.: Emma Patte, author of the novel “Tilt,” will talk with Megan Kruse, author of “Call Me Home.” Their conversation will be followed by folk rock artist Arthur Buezo.

July 19, 10 a.m., Lewis Auditorium in Zabel Hall: Shannon Cram, author of “Unmaking the Bomb: Environmental Cleanup and the Politics of Impossibility,” will talk with MFA Director Nick Neeley, whose most recent book is “Alta California.”

July 19: 1 p.m., Lewis Auditorium in Zabel Hall: Jeannine Hall Gailey, second Poet Laureate of Redmond, Washington, and author of six books of poetry, including “Flare, Corona,” will talk with Allison Cobb, author of “Plastic: An Autobiography.”

July 19, 3 p.m., Lewis Auditorium in Zabel Hall: Charlie J. Stephens, a queer, nonbinary writer, owner of Sea Wolf Books & Community Writing Center on Oregon’s south coast and author of “A Wounded Deer Leaps Highest,” will present with Molly Reid, author of “The Rapture Index: A Suburban Bestiary.”

July 19, 4:15 p.m., Lewis Auditorium in Zabel Hall: MFA graduation reading and ceremony.

Main conference

The conference, which requires registration, gets underway July 18 with Emma Pattee’s class “Why? Intentional decisions as a craft tool” at 3 p.m. in EOU’s Badgley Hall.

Here’s the schedule for Saturday, July 19:

9 a.m., Zabel Hall: “Relational Landscapes: Place + Emotion in Writing” with Charlie J. Stephens.

11 a.m., Zabel Hall: “Ecology, Apocalypse and Solarpunk” with Jeannine Hall Gailey.

2 p.m., Zabel Hall: “Writing the Body” with Shannon Cram.

Register

To register or for more details on the various classes and events, visit eou.edu/mfa/newnature-writingcon/.