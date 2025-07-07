Motorcycles rally into Baker City Published 7:00 am Monday, July 7, 2025

Annual event is July 11-13

BAKER CITY — Motorcycles cruise into town this week for the annual Baker City Motorcycle Rally.

Main Street will be closed from 3 p.m Thursday, July 10, to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 13, from Washington Street to Auburn Avenue.

Participants will roll into town starting Thursday afternoon, said Brandy Bruce, who organizes the rally with her daughter, Dannica Robin.

Robin’s business, Shameless Tees at 1921 Main St., serves as rally headquarters.

“We don’t close the shop doors all weekend,” Bruce said.

Although she’s never sure how many will show up for the rally, the average has been around 300 since Shameless Tees took over the rally in 2022.

“They love Baker. They love the rides, they love the beauty, they love the town,” Bruce said.

Register

Registration is open until the rally starts. The cost is $60, which includes a map with 10 to 12 rides, patch, pin, sticker and lanyard for discounts at participating businesses.

All rides are on local back roads with less traffic. One, called “The Iron Butt,” covers 1,000 miles but the rest are much shorter.

“Some gorgeous rides to choose from,” Bruce said.

Downtown events

Riders will head out Friday and Saturday mornings for the rides, but return in the late afternoon to park their bikes on Main Street.

“They get something to eat, something to drink, then stroll around,” Bruce said.

The community is welcome to check out the rally’s vendors and shiny motorcycles.

“Enjoy the vibe of everything that’s going on,” she said.

Also, the Veterans Memorial Club, 2005 Valley Ave., often has music during the rally.