Disco Rodeo comes to La Grande’s Crazy Days Published 7:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Celebration is July 18-19

LA GRANDE — La Grande Mainstreet Downtown is gearing up for the 65th year of Crazy Days. The theme this year is Disco Rodeo, in honor of the return of the Blue Mountain Rodeo to the Mavericks Arena in August.

Crazy Days will kick off with sidewalk sales hosted by local businesses on Friday, July 18, and culminate in a free concert at Max Square with music from Tattered Hounds at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, July 19, Adams Avenue will be closed from Fourth Street to Greenwood Avenue with no parking on Adams Avenue after 7 a.m. to make way for the fun and excitement. As in past years, Crazy Days will run in conjunction with the Timber Cruisers Car Show.

There will also be a variety of vendors offering up food, including Merlyn’s “Over the Top Breakfast,” as well as crafts. Also on tap are activities for kids, including the Oregon Army National Guard’s climbing wall, a mechanical bull from the Cove Steakhouse, and the La Grande Fire Department’s Tower of Shower. If you would like to participate as a vendor (food or crafts), visit www.lagrandemainstreet.org and click on the “Crazy Days Vendor Form.”

Also happening in conjunction with Crazy Days on Saturday, July 19, is the second-annual “Paw Pawty” at Benchwarmer’s, 210 Depot St., from 6-9 p.m. This fundraiser for the Blue Mountain Humane Association aims to raise funds to support the care, shelter and adoption of animals in need. For more information or to donate raffle baskets or gift certificates, call 541-963-0807 or email Board@BMHumane.org.

LGMSD is again sponsoring a window decorating contest. The winner will receive a free collaborator partnership with LGMSD for the following year. Tag LGMSD in your social media posts with your window photos. The winners will be announced the week after Crazy Days.

If you have any questions or need more information, call 541-963-1223, email Sarah Marcotte at director@lagrandemainstreet.org or stop by the LGMSD office at 102 Depot St. in La Grande.