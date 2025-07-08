La Grande’s summer concerts start July 10 Published 7:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Music is every Thursday in Riverside Park

LA GRANDE — Grab your picnic blankets and head over to Riverside Park on Thursdays this summer to enjoy some sweet tunes.

The Riverside Park Summer Concert Series kicks off on Thursday, July 10, and runs through Aug. 14, according to La Grande Recreation Coordinator Chris Gianandrea. This is his third summer overseeing the program.

“We have a good lineup,” Gianandrea said. “We have a few groups returning. We have a couple of new groups.”

This summer will feature a variety of music from country to classic rock to folk. Many of the artists are cover bands, Gianandrea said, but one of the new acts this year — Lucas Treptow — writes and performs his own songs.

“I listened to about 30 seconds of one of his songs and I was like ‘wow, we’ve got to get this guy here.’ He’s awesome,” Gianandrea said.

The summer concert series cranks up on Thursdays, 6-8 p.m., on the west side of Riverside Park closer to North Spruce Street in La Grande.

July 10: Southern Echo

July 17: Russel Kofoed

July 24: Red Shoes Group

July 31: Calico Bones

Aug. 7: Lucas Treptow

Aug. 14: Sage and Stone

The concerts are free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets or lawn chairs, as well as snacks.

Concerts are held rain or shine. The picnic pavilion, if not rented, serves as a rain cover.

Parks and Rec does accept sponsorships for the concert series, Gianandrea said, so any local business owners interested in getting involved can contact him via email at CGianandrea@cityoflagrande.org or by calling 541-962-1352.