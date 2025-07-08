On tour: Bart Budwig and Sunbathe Published 7:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Shows are planned in Pendleton, Baker City and Enterprise

BAKER CITY — Bart Budwig was the first musician to play the stage at Churchill School on Aug. 18, 2018, and he’s returned once or twice a year ever since.

This weekend he’s back, along with the Portland band Sunbathe, to play a show on Sunday, July 13.

Doors open at 6 p.m. at Churchill, 3451 Broadway St. Budwig takes the stage at 6:45 p.m., followed by Sunbathe at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance at churchillbaker.com or $20 at the door. Admission is free for ages 15 and younger who attend with a paid adult.

Budwig moved to Enterprise in 2014 to be the production manager at the OK Theater. Over the years, he’s written and performed his own music, plus handled sound for numerous bands.

Most recently, he ran sound for Fruition and Rainbow Girls, and later this year he’ll head to Europe with Rainbow Girls.

But right now, he’s joining part of Sunbathe’s two-week tour with three local shows:

July 12: Great Pacific, Pendleton, 7 p.m.

July 13: Churchill School, Baker City, 6:45 p.m.

July 15: Range Rider, Enterprise, 7 p.m.

Budwig has released four official albums, although additional music is available to subscribers through Bandcamp. Shifting to more sound work and less of his own shows gives him more time for writing songs.

“I really love making albums,” he said.

Sunbathe

Maggie Morris started Sunbathe 10 years ago as an indie pop/rock band. The group hasn’t toured for a couple of years.

“The last tour was with Built to Spill, which was awesome,” she said.

Sunbathe released a new album in March — five years after the band’s second record that debuted in March 2020.

“Which was the worst timing in the world,” she said.

With shows cancelled, Sunbathe couldn’t tour their new songs.

“We put so much time and effort into it — I was really proud of it,” she said.

She’ll have that second album, titled “Somewhere in Between,” at this week’s shows, in addition to the new release.

The four-piece band has played near Portland in the last few years, but ventured to Seattle in May to perform with Blitzen Trapper.

Their current tour includes shows in Oregon, Washington and Idaho.