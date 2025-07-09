Experience blooms at Juniper Canyon near Helix Published 7:00 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

HELIX — Juniper Canyon shouts with joy at the prospect of a new endeavor leaping up from the fields near Helix.

Betsy and Brad Reid run Juniper Canyon Flower Farm on the family’s century farm. There, the summer sunsets illuminate rows of flowers — sunflowers, dahlias, tulips and zinnias — that enliven the spirit and draw visitors from all around.

Later on, seasonal pumpkins come to fruition and a relaxing stroll up and down the aisles can be a peaceful respite from the hustle and bustle, a place where the gift of nature gives back.

“I’ve always loved flowers,” Betsy said, “and of course on my dad’s side of the family there’s been a long line of farmers, so when we decided to start our family and decided that I would stay home with our son, we came up with a way for me to still work but work close to home.”

Visitors can harvest their own flowers.

“A u-pick flower farm is something Eastern Oregon was lacking, so we figured with my knowledge of growing and cutting flowers and pumpkins and with our access to family farm land, we should go for it,” she said. “We love that it’s a family business and that we can keep farming in my family, but just a different type of farming other than wheat!”

While it is a simple idea that produces great fruits, with the enlivening care taken at each moment, it defines Juniper. Family and friends will find that the ample space provides places for kids to play while parents pick, a beautiful atmosphere for an evening, and a robust offering of floral varieties.

Painting a picture with blooms, the magical place is also a perfect opportunity for golden hour photos.

The Juniper Canyon Flower Farm, 81227 S. Juniper Canyon Road, opens in mid-July. Find more information for u-pick scheduling, pricing and photos on Juniper Canyon Flower Farm’s website www.junipercanyonflowerfarm.com. Also, check out their Instagram page @JuniperCanyonFlowerFarm.

Freelancer Danny Kubishta will occasionally write features about fun places in Umatilla County, as well as book and movie reviews.