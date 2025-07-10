Movies in the Park return to Pendleton Published 7:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

PENDLETON — Outdoor movie nights return to Pendleton this summer, bringing big-screen fun to local families every Friday starting July 18.

Pendleton Parks and Recreation organized the five-week series of free family-friendly films, games and concessions in a relaxed, outdoor setting. The screenings run through Aug. 15 and take place at Community Park East, off Southwest 37th Street.

Parks and Recreation Supervisor Jon Bullard said setup begins around 6 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk. But families are encouraged to arrive early to claim a spot, enjoy games and grab a snack at the concession stand.

The outdoor screenings feature a large inflatable screen and offer a laid-back way to spend a summer evening. Friends, families and dogs are welcome.

Bullard said organizers pushed the schedule back this year to avoid conflicting with the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest and to take advantage of earlier nightfall later in the summer.

The lineup features a mix of nostalgic favorites and recent films:

July 18 – “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids”

July 25 – “Wonder”

Aug. 1 – “The Wild Robot”

Aug. 8 – “Twilight”

Aug. 15 – “Inside Out 2”

Bullard said he and Recreation Coordinator Courtney Summerfield selected a lineup with four films rated PG and one rated PG-13.

The series usually includes a “throwback” movie each year; this summer’s lineup kicks off with “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” and features the original “Twilight” as the PG-13 offering.

Bullard encouraged families to come prepared for a casual evening in the park.

“It’s a good idea to bring a blanket or lawn chairs — whatever helps you relax,” he said. “People are welcome to bring their own snacks, but we’ll also have our concession trailer out there with popcorn, candy bars and soda.”

Each year, the event offers more than just movies. Guests can enjoy pre-show activities, such as cornhole, kickball, flag football, giant Connect Four and oversized Jenga. Occasionally, a staff emcee hosts movie trivia before the screening.

“It’s about enjoying a summer evening at the park — playing games, tossing a football or just hanging out,” Bullard said. “The biggest focus is giving families a chance to spend time together and enjoy the evening. We want it to be something that doesn’t come with a financial barrier.”

Six major sponsors helped make the series possible: Wildhorse Resort & Casino, First Community Credit Union, Wheatland Insurance, Wtechlink Pendleton Fiber, 811 and the Pendleton Flying Club.

For more information about Movies in the Park or to stay updated on schedule changes, visit the Pendleton Parks and Recreation website or follow its Facebook page.