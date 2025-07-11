Tamkaliks gears up for dancing, drumming, feasting in Wallowa Published 7:00 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Nez Perce hosts community gathering at Homeland Project

WALLOWA — It’s July in the Wallowa Valley, but organizers of the 33rd annual Tamkaliks Celebration are hoping it’ll be cooler this year than last.

The mercury climbed up into the triple digits last year, forcing some activities to be pushed back until evening, said Nancy Crenshaw, the chief organizer of the intertribal gathering.

The Homeland Project is just outside the town of Wallowa and across the Wallowa River.

But hot or not, Tamkaliks will go on July 18-20. The event gets its name from the Nimiipuu word meaning “from where you can see the mountains,” Crenshaw said, referring primarily to the Wallowas and the Blue Mountains.

There’s the usual roster of dancing, drumming and eating, she said, but this year the special event will be the Men’s Ermine and Horn Headdress Special dance. That’s open to men 18 and older who have the correct type of headdress.

“We always have a special that changes every year,” she said.

Opening the event Saturday morning will be the horse procession that symbolizes the Nez Perce’s return to their homeland, which was the Wallowa Valley.

Crenshaw noted that this is more than a symbolic gesture, as the tribe is making progress in reclaiming some of its land in the valley.

“There’s getting to be a ‘land-back’ policy where people are returning the land to the original inhabitants,” she said, and the tribe’s been quite gracious in accepting it, while emphasizing friendship.

Saturday, July 19, features dances and drumming. Drum groups from all over the nation are welcome. Crenshaw said they even have some from Canada. She said she’s not aware of any drum groups from Wallowa County, but others come from the main Nez Perce Reservation in Lapwai, Idaho; Nespelem, Washington, where the Joseph Band settled after being driven out of the Wallowa Country; from the Oregon reservations of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation near Pendleton; and Warm Springs.

“They’re from all over,” she said. “It’s intertribal. All drum groups are welcome.”

Dance groups, too, come from all over. Also, there are more individuals who participate in men’s and women’s dances at various age levels.

The dances are led by a whipman or a whipwoman who carries a whip and controls the timing of the dances, as well as ensures proper behavior is maintained.

“They make sure protocol is being followed,” Crenshaw said.

On Thursday, July 17, the parachute will be installed on the arboretum and all are welcome to help with that, she said.

Fred Hill, chairman of the Tamkaliks Committee, will be the emcee of the dances and other activities in the arboretum. Crenshaw said he’s been doing it for many years.

But Tamkaliks is far from an “Indians-only” gathering, as many non-Natives are there, too, Crenshaw said. In fact, it started as a community gathering held in Wallowa High School. And there are remnants of the community-wide celebration, she said, such as a citywide garage sale of 15-20 sales that are held at the same time as Tamkaliks. She said that during pauses or breaks in the activities at the Homeland, people can visit some of the garage sales.

“That’s kind of fun, I think,” she said.

A variety of vendors are also available, mostly food booths featuring tasty treats like Indian fried bread and Mexican food.

Sponsors are sought for various dances or drum groups. The teen dance costs $75 to sponsor and the men’s dance $300. Individuals or businesses are urged to sponsor dances or drum groups.

Anyone interested in sponsoring is urged to call Crenshaw at 541-398-1112 or the Homeland office at 928-210-1032.

Crenshaw has been at or near the helm of organizing Tamkaliks from nearly its inception and is about ready to step down.

“I’m trying to retire, but so far nobody’s been fighting for the job,” she said.

Still, memories of last year’s sizzling temperatures remain.

