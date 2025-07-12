Quick Takes: July 16 and beyond Published 12:00 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025

Catch Glitterfox in concert July 24

BAKER CITY — The four-piece band Glitterfox is touring through Baker City for a concert on Thursday, July 24, at Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance at churchillbaker.com or $25 at the door.

Fronted by married couple Solange Igoa and Andrea Walker, Glitterfox also features Eric Stalker on bass and Blaine Heinonen on drums. The band’s latest singles were produced by Chris Funk of The Decemberists. The group is preparing for its full-length debut album set to release on Aug. 22.

See stars July 20 at Wallowa Lake

WALLOWA LAKE — Wallowology is hosting an astronomy outing on Sunday, July 20, at Wallowa Lake State Park.

An astronomy slide show begins at 8:15 p.m. at the Wallowa Lake State Park amphitheater. Attendees will get a short introduction to astronomical observation and guided help in using a telescope to see star clusters, nebula and galaxies.

The Dark Sky Celebration and Star Party runs from 9-11:30 p.m. at the amphitheater and lakeside day use area.

Attendance is free, and beginners are welcome. For more information, visit www.joeminato.com/wallowology.

Enjoy music and dinner at Rockwall Grange

ELGIN — The Rockwall Grange is planning a Summer Strings and Supper fundraiser on July 20 at the grange, 71562 Middle Road. Tickets are $15 and need to be reserved in advance by calling 541-910-3349. Supper starts at 2 p.m. and lasts until the food is gone. The meal is a pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans and corn on the cob.

Music from local bands and individual performers will run through the afternoon. Those who only want to hear the music can pay a $5 entry fee.

Head to Halfway for live music

HALFWAY — Cornucopia Arts Council is again sponsoring a summer music series in Halfway, and the next concert features Bad Penny Pleasuremakers on Saturday, July 19, on the Main Stage at 7 p.m.

The concert is free.

New Orleans-based Bad Penny Pleasuremakers, Matt Bell and Joy Patterson, met on a blind date shortly after Hurricane Katrina, in 2005. They have been playing music as a duo and with full bands ever since. They play ragtime, acoustic blues, country blues and traditional jazz from pre-World War II America, with a focus on Louisiana history and roots. Bell grew up in Northeastern Oregon and relocated to New Orleans to pursue his musical ambitions.

Here’s the schedule for future concerts, which all begin at 7 p.m.:

July 26: Country Moonshine

July 30: Two Drifters (Kathryn Claire and Margot Merah)

Aug. 9: Bag of Hammers

Aug. 23: Gabe Brown (solo classical piano)

Aug. 29: Steve Fulton Trio

Botany field trip focuses on the Blues

WALLA WALLA — A field trip into the Umatilla National Forest in Oregon is planned for Saturday, July 19, leaving from the Harper Joy Theater parking area at Whitman College, 345 Boyd Avenue, Walla Walla. Those interested in viewing the ecosystems and plant communities between Tollgate and Jubilee Lake are asked to meet at 8 a.m. for carpooling. Attendees from other areas can meet at 9 a.m. at the Morning Creek Sno-Park parking area off Oregon Highway 204 just east of Langdon Lake (near restrooms).

Trip leader Emil Doyle will discuss the mosses, flowers, shrubs and trees of the montane wetland “complex,” including a small stand of western white pine. The hike, about 3.25 miles round-trip, is on mostly flat gravel USFS roads with gradual grades and about 50 yards of forest walking to reach the wetland edge.

A 55-page color booklet covering much of the material for the field trip is available for purchase ($20, must be requested when registering), and free handouts also will be available. Participants should bring two liters of water, lunch and snacks, hiking shoes, long pants, rain gear, walking poles, a hat, insect/tick repellent and a 10X hand lens if you have one (some will be available to loan).

The field trip is free, but participants are required to RSVP to emildoyle@gmail.com. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/38vkkzsr.

The trip is sponsored by the Walla Walla subchapter of the Washington Native Plant Society, www.cbwnps.org.

Head to La Grande for Crazy Days, July 18-19

LA GRANDE — For over six decades, Crazy Days has been a La Grande tradition. This year’s celebration on July 18-19 on Adams Avenue with the theme of “Disco Rodeo” has all of the old favorites — the La Grande Classic Car Show, the Tower of Shower, the National Guard Climbing Wall, Merlyn’s Over-the-Top Breakfast, a mechanical bull, and vendors and local businesses offering bargains galore.

This year also welcomes what is sure to become a new tradition. The Inaugural Crazy Days Street Dance, featuring The Tattered Hounds, will rock out on Friday, July 18, from 7-10 p.m. at Max Square with refreshments provided by Perky’s Play Café.

Here’s a look at the day’s schedule:

8 a.m.: Merlyn’s Over-the-Top Breakfast, Depot and Adams.

10 a.m.: Downtown stores open, along with vendors and food trucks.

Noon: Car show.

6 p.m.: Blue Mountain Humane Association’s Paw Pawty fundraiser, 6-9 p.m., Benchwarmer’s Covered Pavilion, 210 Depot St.

7 p.m.: Street dance.

Also, be sure to check out the window decorating contest entrants throughout downtown La Grande.

For more information, call 541-963-1223, email Sarah Marcotte at director@lagrandemainstreet.org or stop by the LGMSD office at 102 Depot St.

Take a splash during Water Palooza in Umatilla

UMATILLA — A giant slip and slide, an inflatable obstacle course and other games and activities for all ages are featured during Water Palooza.

The free family event is Saturday, July 19, noon to 4 p.m. at Umatilla Marina Park, 1710 Quincy Ave. In addition, free food is available while supplies last.

Umatilla Parks & Recreation is hosting the event to help families make summer memories. For more information, search www.umatillaparksandrec.org.

Mirasol clinic hosts community health fair

HERMISTON — The community is invited to the Mirasol Family Health Fair, which includes free food and drinks, raffle prizes and children’s activities.

The family-friendly event is Saturday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mirasol Family Health Center, 589 NW 11th St. This community health fair will feature immunizations, sports physicals, well-child and blood pressure checks, and health and nutrition information. In addition, attendees can learn more about the health center.

A full-service family practice clinic, Mirasol is affiliated with the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic. For more information, call 541-567-1717, visit www.yvfwc.com or search Facebook via bit.ly/3Bach0h.

Guitar duo strums into park series

IRRIGON — Blue Mt Spanish Sound will perform original Latin-influenced guitar music during Music in the Parks.

The free outdoor concert is Monday, July 21, 7 p.m. at Irrigon Marina Park, 430 NE Eighth St. Bring a picnic and a blanket or chair to relax while enjoying the evening.

Based in the Walla Walla Valley, the acoustic duo features Jesse Campos and Lance Smith. Jason Valentine, of “Good Morning Northwest,” said the musicians possess the “fastest fingers in the Northwest.”

The Monday concerts alternate weekly between the marina parks in Irrigon and Boardman. For a schedule, search www.facebook.com/boardmanirrigon.

Power House Theatre brings twice the laughter

WALLA WALLA — Back-to-back nights of stand-up comedy will feature a pair of ​​comediennes at Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.

Kira Soltanovich will perform on Friday, July 18, and Susan Rice will take the stage on Saturday, July 19. Both shows start at 7 p.m.

Soltanovich, also an actress and writer, is best known for her nearly nine years of correspondence work on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” Her 30-minute stand-up special, “Here Comes Trouble,” aired on Showtime. She has also taken the stage at numerous comedy clubs across the country and won several comedy festivals. Reserved seats are $25-$35 for adults and $20 for students.

A Pacific Northwest favorite, Rice’s 2024 “Don’t Tell Comedy” set garnered more than 1.4 million views on YouTube; her recent set dropped June 13. After cutting her chops during the mid-1980s in the Los Angeles comedy scene, she began touring across the country. Over the last decade, the septuagenarian found her niche in fundraising and organizing charity events, including the St. John Comedy Festival in her north Portland neighborhood. Reserved seats are $25.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.phtww.org or call 509-529-6500.

Puppet show offers interactive adventure

HERMISTON — Join the adventure as the Hermiston Public Library hosts an interactive puppet show.

Featuring an elf, a dwarf, and a bard, the trio help an innkeeper who is headed into a dungeon for treasure. Join the audience and help them face monsters, choose paths and discover that friendship is the real treasure.

The free event is Friday, July 18, 3 p.m. at the Harkenrider Senior Activity Center, 255 NE Second St. For more information about library programs, visit www.hermiston.gov/library.

Fundraiser features car wash, barbecue

STANFIELD — A car wash and community barbecue will serve as a fundraiser to support Mindy Norman, a Umatilla County woman who is battling lung cancer.

The event is Sunday, July 20, noon to 4 p.m. at Krome Truck Wash & Repair, 800 Stanfield Ave. The car wash is by donation, with preferred payment via cash or Venmo; credit cards will also be accepted. The barbecue features a hamburger or hot dog with chips and a drink for $5, or add ice cream to the meal deal for $10.

For more information, search www.facebook.com/heidi.walchli.

OK Fest seeks Wallowa County makers

ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County makers and vendors are invited to participate in the Maker’s Market @ OK Fest. The market will take place on Saturday, Aug. 2, noon to 5 p.m. on Main Street.

For more information or to apply, email Alyssa Roberts at LSSRBTS@gmail.com.

Main stage music at Umatilla County Fair

HERMISTON — Main stage shows for the 2025 Umatilla County Fair are Waylon Wyatt (Aug. 6), an up-and-coming folk/country singer from Arkansas; Chase Matthew (Aug. 7), a country singer-songwriter from Nashville; and Better Than Ezra (Aug. 8), an alternative rock band from New Orleans.

The Wednesday through Friday night shows begin at 9 p.m. in the outdoor concert area at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road. Also, DJ, dancing and live music are featured in the Barley Barn before and after all concerts.

Limited bleacher seats are provided with fair admission. General concert seating and fan pit admission ranges from $15-$25. VIP tables for eight run from $200-$280. Purchase tickets via links at www.umatillacountyfair.net/entertainment or by searching www.aftontickets.com.

Saturday’s Latino Night (Aug. 9) begins at 7 p.m. The musical acts and ticket sales will be announced.

With the theme Cowbells & Carousels, the Umatilla County Fair is Aug. 6-9. For more information, search www.umatillacountyfair.net or call 541-567-6121.