Rural Harmony Tour plans concerts in Eastern Oregon Published 7:00 am Monday, July 14, 2025

Shows are part of Portland Gay Men’s Chorus’ musical outreach

LA GRANDE, PENDLETON — The Portland Gay Men’s Chorus is returning to Eastern Oregon as part of its musical outreach with the Rural Harmony Tour.

The concerts will feature 80 singers in performances at La Grande, Pendleton and Ontario. This is the choir’s first tour since the COVID pandemic and “signals a renewed commitment to uplifting and connecting with LGBTQ+ individuals and allies across the state,” according to a press release.

“Before the pandemic, we’d visit one rural town per year, usually within a short drive from Portland,” said PGMC Executive Director Mark McCrary. “Now, we’re dreaming bigger — not only returning to Pendleton, but expanding our reach to include La Grande and Ontario, communities that have never before hosted the chorus.”

The Portland Gay Men’s Chorus was founded in 1980 and has been “a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ communities through powerful performances and community engagement,” according to the press release. This tour is supported by The Roundhouse Foundation and the Ford Family Foundation. Proceeds from all concerts go to the partnering organizations.

Concerts

Braeden Ayres, PGMC artistic director and conductor, said the concerts will feature songs from the group’s recent Pride concert, plus traditional pieces the chorus has performed for 45 years.

“Songs that highlight our history,” he said.

He described the shows as fun and uplifting.

“Do you like to have a good time? We’re going to raise the roof in every venue,” he said.

The first concert is Friday, July 25, 7 p.m. at Eastern Oregon University’s McKenzie Theater in La Grande. Admission is free with a donation.

“This is an incredible opportunity for people in Northeast Oregon to experience this group,” said Anne March, president of Grande Ronde Music Association in La Grande. “We hope to pack the house and give them a big Eastern Oregon welcome in appreciation of them making the effort to tour and spend time in our part of the state.”

The choir performs in Ontario, at Four Rivers Cultural Center, on Saturday, July 26, at 3 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students, seniors and youth.

The third concert is Sunday, July 27, at Blue Mountain Community College’s Bob Clapp Theater in Pendleton at 3 p.m. Admission is free with a donation.

“In the past, we’ve been involved in bringing them to Pendleton,” said Trevor Riedmann, president of PFLAG Pendleton. “They are world-renowned singers — I think people are going to love it.”

According to the press release, the choir’s history with Pendleton “illustrates the transformative power of visibility and music” — from one business displaying a concert poster for the chorus’ first visit to the second visit when “nearly every business joined in promoting the event, and the concert played to a sold-out crowd.”

“I’m really hoping they get huge turnouts for all three towns,” Riedmann said.

