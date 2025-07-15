Eureka! Exhibit featuring 80-ounce gold nugget opens July 18 at Baker Heritage Museum Published 7:00 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Baker City museum is open 7 days a week

BAKER CITY — Dick Stewart couldn’t move the rock with his boot.

Fellow miner George Armstrong managed to pick it up and, after a quick rinse, the miners saw the dull yellow of gold.

A lot of gold.

They found the rock on June 19, 1913, near Susanville in Grant County, along the Middle Fork John Day River.

The miners, along with Armstrong’s son, took the gold by train to Baker City.

“They were armed to the teeth, of course,” said Joyce Badgley Hunsaker, who talked about local gold history July 8 at the Baker Heritage Museum.

Armstrong deposited it at First National Bank.

“The nugget was 80.4 troy ounces of absolutely pure gold,” Hunsaker said.

The miners loaned against the gold for a year, then sold it to the bank in 1914 for $1,408.75, Hunsaker said.

“Strike It Rich,” a booklet by Robert C. Rapp Sr., recounts how John B. Rogers, who became bank president in 1947, decided to display the nugget for the public. First National merged with U.S. Bank in 1959, and for decades visitors could see the gold display and hear an audio recording by Stewart Sullivan, who worked at the bank for 20 years.

In 2023, U.S. Bank donated the entire gold display to Baker County.

And now the public can once again see the historic rock.

After major security upgrades, Baker Heritage Museum is opening the permanent exhibit “Echoes of the Rush: Relics of Eastern Oregon’s Golden Age.” It features the Armstrong Nugget along with an additional 1,000 ounces of gold in flakes and small nuggets.

The exhibit opens at 10 a.m. Friday, July 18, during Miners Jubilee.

The room’s mural was painted by local artist Amy VanGaasbeck. Also, the entrance, constructed by Pat Conley of Baker Welding, features a gate from OHP McCord & Son that was in the museum’s collection.

The museum, 2480 Grove St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

