Miners Jubilee 2025: Quick Takes Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Teen Night Out is back for Miners Jubilee

BAKER CITY — Several organizations are again inviting teens to hang out at Wade Williams Park for Teen Night Out during Miners Jubilee on Saturday, July 19.

This free event includes food by Campbell’s Catering and Sweets, games, music and giveaways of an electric scooter, hoverboard, Oculus, JBL speakers and more. Every teen who shows up and stays will be entered for a chance to win.

Teens ages 12 to 18 are welcome. The evening runs from 6-10 p.m. at the park, which is located along the southern end of the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway, off Myrtle Street.

Teen Night Out is organized by the Baker County Safe Communities Coalition, Safe Families for Children, Baker County Juvenile Department, New Directions Northwest, Baker City Rotary Club and Blue Mountain Baptist Church.

“Miners Jubilee is an important Baker City tradition, and we wanted to make sure there was a space just for teens — a place where they can gather, have fun and feel safe,” said Haley Hueckman, New Directions prevention coordinator and co-chair for Baker County Safe Communities Coalition. “Teen Night Out is about showing youth that you can have a great time connecting with others without the need for drugs or alcohol — creating opportunities for positive social experiences without substances being part of the mix.”

A Jubilee highlight: Broncs and Bulls

BAKER CITY — The Baker City Broncs and Bulls, presented by the Challenge of Champions Tour, returns July 18 and 19 to the Baker County fairgrounds rodeo arena, 2610 Grove St.

Action starts at 7 p.m. both nights, and gates open at 5 p.m. Bronc riding is Friday, July 18, and bull riders take the arena on Saturday, July 19.

General admission for each night is $20, or $12 for ages 6-12. Tickets at the gate are $22.

Purchase tickets at the Baker County Chamber, D&B Supply and Lew Bros. Les Schwab, or online at cctbullriding.com/baker_home/.

This event started in 1995 as a one-day bull riding show to raise money for charity. Bronc riding was added in 1997. The top 10 qualifiers in the first round advance to the winner-takes-all championship round to compete for prize money.

Over the years, both the broncs and bulls have drawn riders from around the United States, Canada and Australia.

The covered grandstands are reserved seating, and have a waiting list since the first year.

As for the yearly poster that advertises the event? Each has featured the artwork of local Ken Helgerson.

With roots as a charity event, CCT continues that tradition with a “community giving” program. Over the years, CCT has donated to Baker High School’s drug- and alcohol-free graduation party, championship rings for the BHS girls basketball team, Boy Scouts, MayDay Inc., Brooklyn Primary School’s PTO and the SPC Mabry James Anders Memorial Foundation.

“We’ve tried to keep it the same family tradition it’s always been — just put our special touch on it,” said Jason Mattox, CCT president.

Baker library book sale opens July 18

BAKER CITY — Your chance to find a new read is coming right up with the summer book sale organized by the Friends of the Baker County Library.

The sale runs July 18-27 at the library, 2400 Resort St. The sale opens at 9 a.m. on July 18 and July 19, and 10 a.m. on July 20. After that, the sale will be open during the library’s regular hours.

Offerings include fiction, nonfiction, children’s books and other genres. On the last weekend of the sale, July 26-27, most books will be 25 cents.

Enjoy breakfast in the park

BAKER CITY — The Baker City Lions Club will again cook up a hot breakfast on Saturday and Sunday, July 19 and July 20, in Geiser-Pollman Park near Madison Street.

The meal runs from 7-10 a.m.

Saturday’s menu is sausage, pancakes, eggs, coffee and juice.

Sunday features ham, pancakes, eggs, coffee and juice.

The price is $10 adults, $8 for ages 3-10, or free for ages 3 and younger.

This is a club fundraiser to support local programs.

New to Jubilee: Miners Trail Passport Walk

BAKER CITY — A new event is the Miners Trail Passport Walk. To start, pick up a passport at the Baker County Chamber booth in Geiser-Pollman Park.

Then, head south on the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway to Central Park, then across Court Plaza to visit nine participating businesses — Kicks Sportswear, Glacier 45 Distillery, No. 1911 Boutique, Sunn Juice + Decor, Peterson’s Chocolates, The Cheese Fairy, Blitz Clothing, BELLA Main Street Market and Cody’s General Store.

After collecting stamps, return the passport to the chamber booth for a prize.

Start off Jubilee with a fun run/walk

BAKER CITY — The Miners Jubilee fun run and walk returns Saturday, July 19.

Registration starts at 7 a.m. at Kicks Sportswear on Main Street, and participants take off at 8 a.m.

There are three distances: 10K run, 5K run and 5K walk. Entry is $25, or $10 for ages 10 and younger.

Proceeds from the run support the Baker High School track and field and cross-country teams.

Parade fun is always part of Miners Jubilee

BAKER CITY — The Miners Jubilee parade is a cornerstone of the summer festival, and spectators line the route early to get a good seat.

“This year’s Miners Jubilee theme merges the pioneering spirit of the Oregon Trail with the adventurous determination that fueled the mining boom that settled Baker County,” said Christopher Hobson, Baker County Chamber director.

Floats check in at Baker Middle School at 9 a.m., and the parade starts at 11 a.m. From BMS, the parade goes east on Broadway, then turns south onto Second Street until turning east on Valley Avenue. At Main Street, the parade turns north and continues to Madison Street.

Prizes will be awarded in several categories.

The entry fee is $25. Find an application ahead of time at minersjubilee.com. For more information, call the Baker County Chamber at 541-523-5855.

