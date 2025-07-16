Free family fun at Art Fest Fridays in Joseph Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

JOSEPH — Families can explore free art projects on Fridays all summer at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St.

ArtFest Fridays is a drop-in activity from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Projects change weekly.

No registration is required, and participants can stop by anytime during the three-hour window. The center will supply all the materials and some inspiration to make to one’s heart’s content.

All ages are welcome. Kids under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older pal. The center requests no drop-offs.

On June 27, Marie Bishop and her grandson, Caysen Bishop, came up with an art project, deciding together which colors to use.

And it’s not just about art — Jorge and Cristina Gallega, from Tri-Cities, Washington, brought their young sons, Levi and Uriel, to listen as Andrea Grigg read the “Secret Remedy Book” at the center.

Although the activities are free, donations are welcome.

For more information about programs at the Josephy Center, visit www.josephy.org. For questions, call the center at 541-432-0505 or email exhibits@josephy.org.