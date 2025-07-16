OK Fest returns to Wallowa County July 31-Aug. 2 Published 7:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Cinema, music, makers market and more!

ENTERPRISE — OK Fest expands to three days this year to celebrate a homegrown filmmaker, lots of music, and local makers.

Documentary

The festival starts July 31 with a screening of “The Last Dive,” a documentary directed by Cody Sheehy, an award-winning filmmaker who was born and raised in Wallowa County. The film follows the story of Terry Kennedy, who befriended a giant manta ray he named Willy Wow.

According to a description from the Tribeca Film Festival, “The Last Dive” follows Terry, now in his 80s, “on the adventure of a lifetime … setting sail with his friends and a documentary crew in hopes of fulfilling his ‘dying wish’ to swim with Willy Wow one more time.”

“We’re going to rent top-notch equipment for this film,” said Darrell Brann, owner of the OK Theatre and organizer of OK Fest.

The film starts at 7 p.m. at the OK Theatre, 208 W. Main St. Tickets are available at theoldok.com for $24.31 or free for ages 12 and younger.

East Nash Grass

The festival heats up Friday night, Aug. 1, with a concert by East Nash Grass at the OK Theatre.

“They’re a stellar bluegrass band from Nashville,” Brann said.

Online tickets are $34.89, or free for ages 12 and younger who attend with a paid adult.

East Nash Grass was named the 2024 International Bluegrass Music Association New Artist of the Year.

Members include Harry Clark on mandolin, Cory Walker on banjo, James Kee on guitar, Maddie Denton on fiddle and Jeff Partin on bass/dobro.

They’ve played at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and their new album, “All God’s Children,” comes out Aug. 22. Their newest single, “Bend in the Road,” was released in late June.

Music and more

On Saturday, Aug. 2, OK Fest moves to Main Street in Enterprise.

Wild Carrot again organizes the makers market from noon to 5 p.m.

“It was really well attended last year,” Brann said.

Interested vendors can email Alyssa Roberts at LSSRBTS@gmail.com.

A full roster of music fills the afternoon and evening.

Gates open at 3 p.m., and the music runs from 4-11 p.m. Online tickets are $56.04, or free for ages 12 and younger who attend with a paid adult.

First up is the Brothers Brann, followed by the Brady Goss Band, led by Brady Goss, who grew up in Wallowa and now widely tours his energetic piano playing inspired by the likes of Jerry Lee Lewis.

Dick Jr. and the Volunteers take the stage next with a combination sound of rock, country and honky tonk. Band founder Richard Speight Jr. grew up in Nashville and has played in bands since he was 15 — but music took a backseat to his acting and directing.

His work with “Supernatural” rekindled his music when, during conventions associated with the show, he would join the house band on stage.

Then he started a country band.

“I’m from Nashville — it’s my language, it’s my DNA,” he said.

The band released “The Dance and How to Do It” in 2019 and “Fistfights and Hug-Outs” in 2024. Speight (lead vocals, guitar) is joined by Mark Sheppard (drums and fellow “Supernatural” actor), Billy Moran (lead guitar and lead guitarist for Louden Swain, the “Supernatural” convention band fronted by actor Rob Benedict), Emma Fitzpatrick (vocals), Nick Morrison (bass) and Matt Harshman (guitar).

Dick Jr. and the Volunteers played OK Fest in 2024, and Speight is looking forward to this year.

“To be on that street, on that stage, facing those mountains — it’s exceptional,” he said. “I’m so happy the community has this — it’s so much fun.”

The evening finishes with headliner Ural Thomas & the Pain, who played for the OK Theatre’s centennial in 2019.

“Just pure happiness,” Brann said.

Thomas was born in Mississippi in 1939, and moved to Portland during World War II and became known as Soul Brother Number One, according to a story in Bella Union. He’s shared the stage with James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Otis Redding and Etta James.

Additional musicians — including Bart Budwig and Clark Bags — will play between sets, Brann said.

Tickets

In addition to the website, tickets are available locally at Joseph Hardware, Dollar Stretcher and The Bookloft.

About Lisa Britton | Baker City Herald Lisa Britton is editor of Go! Eastern Oregon, and a reporter for the Baker City Herald. Contact her at 541-518-2087 or lisa.britton@bakercityherald.com. More by Lisa Britton