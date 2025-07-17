A great list: AFI’s 100 greatest movies Published 7:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

It’s good to have goals.

But sometimes they don’t work out too well.

Some time ago, I embarked on a goal to watch all the movies that have won Best Picture Oscars. I had already seen roughly half, so it seemed like a doable ambition.

I soon discovered that in some years, every movie nominated seemed to be a dynamic, not-to-be-missed flick. Can I choose more than one? And then other years, every movie nominated seemed to be a lackluster, this-is-the-best-we’ve-got flick. Do I have to pick anything?

Plan discarded.

Then this past winter, I stumbled upon the American Film Institute’s list of 100 greatest movies and a new goal was born.

AFI released an original list in 1997 and a 10th anniversary edition in 2007. I chose the latter for my purpose.

Right off the bat, I was able to check off almost half the list, about a dozen of which I know I’ve seen but on which I’m pretty foggy. I divided those into two categories: Those I’ll pass on a second viewing — “A Clockwork Orange” and “Silence of the Lambs” (I remember enough) — and those I want to watch again just because I’m curious to see what I missed.

Now, don’t mobilize any storm troopers on me, but one biggie from the latter category was (gulp) “Star Wars.”

Nope, don’t remember one iota of it, and no, I didn’t sleep through it.

In my defense, I was a new bride and in the throes of fresh love with my accompanying groom, and could not possibly focus on intergalactic battles. And for what it’s worth, I was one of those who waited in LINE at a THEATER to see it in 1977, as if that excuses other failings.

Unfortunately, with no keepsake ticket stub to prove it, the grandkids remain skeptical.

At any rate, I’ve now rectified this major flaw in my life.

To date, I have checked off 21 new-to-me movies. Some included silent flicks like “City Lights,” which require extra attention, and lengthy sagas such as “Spartacus” and “Lawrence of Arabia,” which require extra time and patience.

“The Godfather” (parts 1 and 2), “On the Waterfront,” “Taxi Driver,” “Midnight Cowboy,” “Shane” — I know, I know. All these years, I’ve been hanging my head in cinematic shame.

I expected the newer AFI list to include movies made in the 10 years after the original. I was surprised to see several vintage flicks that didn’t make the cut the first go round — “Intolerance” (1916), “Sunrise” (1927), “The General” (1927) and “A Night at the Opera” (1935).

Some of the remaining movies I have yet to see are not to my taste, such as “Do the Right Thing” and “Platoon.” Can I get credit for a few of those from the thousands of times I’ve watched some of the others? My countless viewings of “The Apartment” alone should surely count in exchange for one “Pulp Fiction” or “Apocalypse Now.”

I’ll get to them — eventually.

Hopefully, before the American Film Institute finally decides to compile a new list.