Irrigon harvests 41st annual watermelon festival Published 9:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

The 41st annual Irrigon Watermelon Festival will feature melons from Bellinger Farms on July 26, 2025, at Irrigon Marina Park. The first-ever fireworks show illuminates the sky on July 27, 2024, during the 40th annual Irrigon Watermelon Festival. This year's event is July 26, 2025, at Irrigon Marina Park, and will again be capped off with fireworks at dusk. Local group Estilio Diferente is known for their different musical styles, including norteño, corridos and romanticas. They are part of the musical lineup on July 26, 2025, during the Irrigon Watermelon Festival.

Event features food, fun and fireworks on July 26

IRRIGON — The 41st annual Irrigon Watermelon Festival gets off to a sizzling start on Saturday, July 27, with breakfast served at 7 a.m. by members of Columbia View Community Church at Irrigon Marina Park, 430 NE Eighth St.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. in downtown with grand marshal Bob Byrd. Festival volunteer Charlene Cooley said the longtime educator is a strong proponent of youth activities. Now retired, Byrd stays busy mowing lawns as one of the park’s caretakers.

The festivities return to the park for opening ceremonies at 10:45 a.m., followed by live entertainment and music into the evening. Performances include Calico Bones (11 a.m.), Generation Cloggers (12:15 p.m.), Colette Jones (1 p.m.), Estilo Diferente (2:45 p.m.), Cory Peterson (4:15 p.m.), Olivia Harms (5:30 p.m.) and Randy Woody (7 p.m.). Car show awards will be announced at 2:30 p.m.

Cooley said the committee changed up the festival’s food offerings. Food vendors will be selling tacos, hamburgers, corn dogs, French fries, rice bowls and more.

“We’ll have some specialty items, like frozen yogurt, fruiteria and possibly kettle corn,” Cooley said. “We will have a decent variety of food this year.”

The Community Women’s Group of Irrigon and Boardman will sell event T-shirts and raffle tickets ($1 each or six for $5) at the information booth to raise money for the festival. Members of Small Town Critters 4-H will sell beverages, including Pepsi, Gatorade and bottled water. And congregants from Family Worship Center will serve watermelon, pie and ice cream.

Cooley expressed appreciation for the ongoing partnership with Bellinger Farms. She said the Hermiston-based farm is very important to the festival.

“They are a vital sponsor for us,” Cooley said. “I’m sure we could get watermelons from someplace else, but they are always more than willing to give us what we need.”

A variety of commercial and informational booths will be set up. Also, family-friendly activities include a hula hoop contest, bouncy houses, boat rides by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, a mechanical bull and an axe-throwing trailer. Lucky Star Mobile Bar hosts a beer garden from 4-10 p.m.

After launching a new tradition for its 40th anniversary, this year’s event will crescendo again with a show at dusk presented by Western Display Fireworks. Shot over the Columbia River, Cooley said the 2024 fireworks display was enjoyed by many.

“The AC Houghton lawn was full and the park was packed,” she said. “People could see them from their houses.”

For more information, search Facebook via bit.ly/3zMBtZX. For questions about the parade or car show, call Michelle Patton at 541-571-5394.