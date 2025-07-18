BMX event happening July 20 in La Grande Published 4:10 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

LA GRANDE — Be prepared to jam out at the Pioneer Park this weekend.

The competition runs from 12-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 20, in celebration of the annual international BMX day, according to a social media post from Grande Ronde Gravity. The nonprofit is composed of local riders and trail builders who aim to increase opportunities in Eastern Oregon for downhill mountain biking and BMX.

Grande Ronde Gravity will have its BMX library at the event, so community members without bikes can also take part.

Riders can win prizes from Fit Bike Co and Eastern Wheel Works.