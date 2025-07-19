Glitterfox tours into Baker City Published 7:00 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

Concert is Thursday, July 24

BAKER CITY — Glitterfox started as the duo of Andrea Walker and Solange Igoa, and a duo they stayed for about eight years.

Then they added a bass player — Eric Stalker — and later Blaine Heinonen on drums.

As a duo, Walker said they played roots rock, folk and Americana.

“Once we added drums, it changed everything,” Walker said. “We could really do high-energy, indie rock music. Our genre and style have evolved so far since we started.”

Glitterfox — the name started as a joke but then “was the only name we could agree on,” Walker said — is based in Portland but tours around the states to play festivals and concerts.

On Thursday, July 24, they’ll add Baker City to the list for a show at Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St. Doors open at 6 p.m. (enter through the 16th Street parking lot) and the music starts at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance at churchillbaker.com or $25 at the door. Admission is free for ages 15 and younger who attend with a paid adult.

Although music was “in the back of my mind as a dream,” Walker said it took most of her 20s to “develop the talent and writing ability.”

Then she met Igoa.

“Solange has such a great voice,” Walker said.

Walker is the band’s musical director and writes most of the music, but said most songs are a “tremendously collaborative effort.”

They’ve released several albums, and the newest, “decoder,” will be available Aug. 22.

“This record is the culmination of a long artistic journey, and the journey of the band,” Walker said.

They’ve released four singles, produced by Chris Funk of The Decemberists, and will play some of the new music in Baker City.

“We’ll have a sneak peek of the album,” Walker said. “It’s music you can dance to, but is intensely emotional. It’s real, it’s authentic.”

