Eastern Oregon Quick Takes: July 23 and beyond Published 7:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

Sister duo offers folk, Americana sounds

BOARDMAN — Calico Bones, a sister duo with Wallowa County roots, will perform during Music in the Parks on Monday, July 28, 7 p.m. at Boardman Marina Park, 1 NE Marine Drive.

Now based in Walla Walla, Madison and Mckenzie Lindsay invite listeners on a musical journey through nostalgic storytelling. Featuring close harmonies and flowing melodies, the sisters weave folk, indie and Americana sounds together.

The free park series continues each Monday through Aug. 18, alternating between the marina parks in Boardman and Irrigigon. Search www.facebook.com/boardmanirrigon for more information.

Join SOLVE for a community cleanup July 31 in Hermiston

HERMISTON — SOLVE is hosting a community cleanup and recycling event in Hermiston, in partnership with Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, on Thursday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers can meet at the BottleDrop Redemption Center, 740 W. Hermiston Ave. Participants should wear closed-toed shoes, weather-appropriate clothing, and bring a water bottle and a backpack. SOLVE will provide gloves, safety vests, litter grabbers, bags and buckets.

Registration is encouraged at https://tinyurl.com/ms7b6ajj.

Monthly dance is July 26 in La Grande

LA GRANDE — The BlueMountaineers have their monthly dance on Saturday, July 26, at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St.

The event runs from 6-9 p.m. Admission is $5 or free for ages 12 and younger. The evening includes a finger food potluck.

Sunday concert features TooBamBoo

BAKER CITY — TooBamBoo heads up the next Powder River Music Revue concert on Sunday, July 27.

The music starts at 4 p.m. at the pavilion in Geiser-Pollman Park. Attendance is free.

TooBamBoo plays mainly original music by Al “Too Loud” MacLeod — country, folk, blues, rock ‘n’ roll. It started as a duo with MacLeod and Greg “BamBoo” Johnson, and sometimes played as a five-piece band.

“We do a few classics and some obscure old blues tunes here and there,” MacLeod said.

The July 27 show features MacLeod on guitar and vocals, Johnson on sax and clarinet, Peggy Haney on piano and vocals, Jerry Smith on bass and vocals, and Mat Belote on drums.

“We decided to ‘get the band back together’ and do some shows,” MacLeod said.

The PRMR committee sells raffle tickets at each show to support the concert series. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Yearly memberships are also available — for information, check at the table near the pavilion before and during the show.

Truck, tractor pull supports local scholarship fund

HAINES — A truck and tractor pull to raise money for a local scholarship fund is planned for Saturday, July 26, at the Haines Stampede Rodeo arena.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 adults and $8 for ages 5-12.

In this event, modified trucks and tractors pull a heavy sled with the goal of pulling it the farthest distance.

“Everything from street pickups all the way to modified trucks,” said JR Streifel, who organizes the event in conjunction with Believe Pulling Sled.

Participants must have a valid driver’s license. For rules and pre-entry, call Streifel at 541-379-5174.

Proceeds support the Spc. Mabry James Anders Memorial Foundation. Anders was killed in action in Kalagush, Afghanistan, on Aug. 27, 2012. He was 21.

The foundation raises scholarship funds through a Fourth of July barbecue in Haines, the tractor pull in July, and a “pumpkin chunkin’” event in October when people buy tickets to ride in a helicopter and toss pumpkins at a target. Learn more at mabryanders.org.

Texas singer-songwriter rides into revivals

NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Dwayne Williams, an evangelist, singer and songwriter, is featured during upcoming events in Baker City, Stanfield and Hermiston.

Referred to as the Texas Teddy Bear, Williams grew up in a musical family. While pursuing a career in country music and recording in Nashville, he felt a higher calling.

After returning to Texas, he recorded his first Christian country album in 2003. He founded Dwayne Williams Ministries and speaks and sings at revivals, church services and camp meetings. Catch him at:

Revival at the Ruda Ranch: Thursday, July 24, 6-8 p.m. at 18070 W. Campbell Loop, Baker City.

Revival in Coe Park: Saturday, July 26, 5-7 p.m. on West Coe Avenue, Stanfield.

Cowboy Church USR: Sunday, July 27, 8-10 a.m. at 81012 N. Highway 395, Hermiston.

All events are “come as you are.” Bring lawn chairs for the outdoor services.

For more information about Williams, visit www.texasteddybear.org. For questions about the event in Baker City, call 541-519-6261 and for the Stanfield/Hermiston events, call 541-561-0087.

Take an adventure with ‘The Wild Robot’

HERMISTON — Catch the season finale of Movies in the Park in Hermiston with a screening of “The Wild Robot.”

Enjoy the free, family-friendly event on Friday, July 25, at Butte Park, 1245 NW Seventh St. The flick will start at 8:45 p.m. Be sure to bring snacks and lawn chairs or blankets.

The PG-rated computer-animated film follows the journey of Roz, a robot who is stranded on an uninhabited island. The plot conveys themes of empathy, connection and belonging, as well as highlighting nature’s beauty and environmental consciousness.

Park series features indie pop duo

PENDLETON — The indie pop sounds of Pure Bathing Culture are featured during the upcoming Wednesdays in the Park.

The Portland-based duo is said to have a knack for “making music that sounds unearthly yet familiar.” Listen and find out on Wednesday, July 30, from 6-8 p.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 SW Court Ave. The show is free and suitable for all ages.

Local food vendors will be on-site. In addition, a beer and wine garden is sponsored by Great Pacific and The Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub.

The free concerts continue each Wednesday through Aug. 20. For more information, search Facebook via bit.ly/4c3ha8X.

A mystery flight lands at K Voelz Wines

LA GRANDE — On Saturday, July 26, K Voelz Wines is turning the tasting table into a challenge with their Mystery Flight event from noon to 4 p.m. Guests will sample five mystery wines — no labels, no hints. Correctly identify each grape or style, and your tasting is on the house. Regulars might have an advantage: many selections hail from the spring release.

Located at 1104 Jefferson Ave. in La Grande, this is a drop-in event. For more information, email winemaker@kvoelzwine.com, call 541-760-4864 or follow K Voelz Wines on Facebook.

Spray General Store brings toe-tappin’ tunes

SPRAY — It’s just about time to gather again for Music on the Porch at the Spray General Store, 208 Main St.

The Tuesday String Band, a bluegrass trio from Monmouth, will play on Thursday, July 31, from 6-8 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of toe-tappin’ tunes.

The outdoor music series is sponsored by the Oregon Frontier Chamber of Commerce. Admission is by donation.

For more information, visit www.spraygeneralstore.com or search Facebook via bit.ly/4dqOJSU. For questions, call 503-381-6398 or email joni@spraygeneralstore.com.

Hermiston triathlon expands to all-ages event

HERMISTON — After many years of hosting an event for kids, Hermiston Parks & Recreation is launching the Hermiston Recreational Triathlon.

The swimming, bicycling and running event features six categories: kids ages 4-7, youths ages 8-12; teens ages 13-17, adults 18 and older (with women’s and men’s divisions) and seniors, ages 55-plus. Swag bags and medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each division and popsicles will be provided to all participants.

The non-competitive event is Aug. 2 at the Hermiston Family Aquatic Center, 879 W. Elm Ave. Starting times will begin by category at 6:30 a.m., with the final start time at 10 a.m.

While no experience is necessary, participants in the kids division must be able to swim 50 feet (life jackets available), bike .6 mile (training wheels allowed) and run .4 mile. Youths must be able to swim 50 meters, bike 1 mile and run .75 mile. Teens and all adult divisions must be able to swim 750 meters, bike 20 kilometers and run 5 kilometers.

The entry fee is $35 per participant. For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/hermistonrecreation. For questions, call 541-667-5018.

Wheatstock Music Festival adds one-day passes

HELIX — Organizers for this year’s Wheatstock Music Festival recently expanded ticket options, providing an opportunity to purchase one-day passes.

The 17th annual Americana, folk and country music event begins Aug. 15, with the gates opening at 4 p.m. at Quantum 9 Arena. The festival continues on Aug. 16 at 1:30 p.m.

The Friday night headliner is Southall, with Them Dirty Roses and Darci Carlson also taking the stage. Tickets are $80. Josh Meloy will headline the Saturday night show, while the rest of the lineup includes Kolton Moore & the Clever Few, The Lowdown Drifters, Kenny Feidler and Tylor & the Train Robbers. Tickets are $100.

In addition, two-day passes are still available — general admission is $156 and VIP is $306, which includes a private bar, an elevated viewing stage and air-conditioned restrooms. Camping passes are required for RVs. Also, free tent camping is available at the park.

Kids 12 and under and active military with identification are admitted free. For tickets and more information, visit www.wheatstock.org.

Ride into fair with discount carnival wristbands

HERMISTON — Davis Shows Northwest is returning to the Umatilla County Fair, Aug. 6-9 at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road.

The rides open at 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and at noon on Saturday. The carnival wristband presale offers one-day unlimited rides wristbands for $32.

To receive the $8 discount, purchase wristbands before Aug. 5 via www.umatillacountyfair.net or the fair office at EOTEC. Also, parking passes, fair admission and concert tickets can be purchased online or at the office. For up-to-date fair news, search Facebook. For questions, call 541-567-6121.

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ feeds musical fun

WALLA WALLA — The Walla Walla Summer Theater is presenting 10 performances of “Little Shop of Horrors” at the Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.

The musical has been called “delightfully dark and comedic,” as it tells the story of Seymour Krelborn, a meek and struggling floral assistant who discovers an unusual plant after a total eclipse of the sun. Naming it Audrey II after his coworker and secret crush, he soon realizes his plant holds a sinister secret — it thrives on human blood.

The production opens Aug. 7 at 7 p.m., with additional evening performances Aug. 8-9 and 14-16. Matinee shows begin at 2 p.m. on Aug. 9-10 and 16-17. All reserved seats are $49.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.phtww.org or call 509-529-6500.