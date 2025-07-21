‘Stars, Stripes and Summer Nights’ at the Union County Fair Published 3:00 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Blue Mountain Rodeo returns

LA GRANDE — The Union County Fair is back for another fun-filled week of “Stars, Stripes and Summer Nights” — and this year marks the return of the Blue Mountain Rodeo.

“We’re really excited,” Kathy Gover-Shaw, fair manager, said. “The rodeo is a huge addition.”

The fair, which runs from July 30 through Aug. 2, kicks off with a parade at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 27. Line up starts at 2:30 p.m. at Hemlock and Washington streets. Registration is required, Gover-Shaw said, but signs-up will be available until the day of the parade.

The fair entrance gates will open each day at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. The food and craft vendors open at 10 a.m.

“We’ve got a really good variety,” Gover-Shaw said. “I know I have more food vendors than we’ve had before.”

This year’s Fun Zone and Waterpark will be bigger and better than ever, Gover-Shaw said, thanks to Mr. Idaho Inflatables. The park will open daily at noon and close at 9 p.m.

It includes a 42-foot-tall water slide, smaller water slides, obstacle courses, a professional mechanical bull and more.

“They are bringing more than we’ve ever had before,” Gover-Shaw said.

Wristbands are required to access the fun zone. All day passes can be purchased online for $15 until July 28 or for $20 at the gate.

Keeping with tradition, there will be a lineup of 4-H and FFA events with kids exhibiting their projects and competing for ribbons.

There is also a schedule of entertainment on both the small stage and the main stage every night. The full schedule is on the fair website under the “Fair Schedule” link.

“We’ve got a lot of local and non-local acts,” Gover-Shaw said.

Blue Mountain Rodeo

The Blue Mountain Rodeo, which is presented by P9 Rodeo and The Pinz Family, will run Wednesday and Thursday nights, July 30-31, at the Mavericks Arena. Tickets are $15, which includes free entry into the fair. Rodeo tickets can be purchased at the fair entrance. Children 7 and under get free admission.

There will be junior bull riding, youth barrel racing, bull riding, bareback, saddle bronc, ranch bronc and barrel racing.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Pre-rodeo events start at 6 p.m. and rodeo action begins at 7 p.m.

The Union County Fair kickoff parade is Sunday, July 27, at 4 p.m. in downtown La Grande. Then, the fair events run July 30-Aug. 2 at the fairgrounds. The Blue Mountain Rodeo is July 30-31 at the Mavericks Arena.

July 30 — all events are on the small stage

11:30 a.m. Dance Passion Studio

1 p.m. Glitter Funk

2:30 p.m. Mike Mallory Trio

5:30 p.m. KCMB Talent Show

7 p.m. Tedroy McBride & the Current

July 31 — all events are on the small stage

8:00 a.m. Blue Mountaineers

10 a.m. Al MacLeod Band

1 p.m. 4-H Fashion Review

4 p.m. Magnetic Mixtape Band

6 p.m. Becky’s Dance Studio

7 p.m. Shot Glass

Aug. 1

10 a.m. LEGO TIME Competition (small stage)

11:30 a.m. Sage and Stone (small stage)

1 p.m. Dog Bite Harris (small stage)

3 p.m. Wasteland Kings (small stage)

5 p.m. The Tattered Hounds (small stage)

6:30 p.m. Shania Twain Tribute (large stage)

8:00 p.m. John King (large stage)

Aug. 2

10 a.m. 4-H and FFA Awards (small stage)

11:30 a.m. Randy Woody (small stage)

2:30 p.m. Billy Stoopes (small stage)

5 p.m. Fading Sage (large stage)

6:30 p.m. The Highway Band (large stage)

8:00 p.m. Nate Botsford (large stage)