Music on tap at Barley Brown’s in Baker City Published 7:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Anderson Koenig also brings solo show to Enterprise

BAKER CITY, ENTERPRISE — Anderson Knight Koenig has played music for most of his life, starting with piano.

“I made my way through a bunch of instruments, then a friend said I should play guitar and sing with him,” he said.

Four years ago, he performed during an open mic in Bend.

“I got a lot of really great feedback immediately. I started doing every open mic I could,” he said.

Now touring on weekends, he’ll play a show Friday, July 25, at 6 p.m. at Barley Brown’s taphouse, 2200 Main St. This is for ages 21 and older.

The next day, July 26, he’ll play at the Range Rider in Enterprise, 107 NW First St., starting at 7 p.m.

Based in Bend, the musician goes by Billy when playing with the band Billy and the Box Kid, which formed more than three years ago, but has also played solo shows, under his own name, for about 18 months.

“The first year was pretty local. This year I’m making an effort to travel more,” Koenig said.

His music is a combination of folk, country, rock and blues with “a lot of bluegrass influence as well.”

Country was not his music of choice when he was younger.

“I made a point to tell people I didn’t like country music,” he said with a laugh.

Then he discovered the older country music of Hank Williams and George Strait, and later the tradition of bluegrass.

Koenig said his Baker City show will be half originals and half cover songs. He released a solo album, titled “Call Me What You Will,” in January 2025, which can be found on any streaming service.

His band has released two EPs and two singles, with “two more coming soon, and maybe a live album.”

