ICA Rodeo kicks off fair season in Grant County

Competitors vying for over $13,000 in prize money

JOHN DAY — Hopeful cowboys and cowgirls will make their way to the Iron Triangle Arena in John Day on Aug. 1-2 for a chance to win a share of more than $13,000 in winnings at the 2025 Grant County Rodeo.

Festivities will get underway with the pre-rodeo at 6 p.m. on both Aug. 1 and 2. The pre-rodeo is an open event that is not sanctioned by the Idaho Cowboys Association (ICA) and will feature barrel racing, breakaway roping, mutton busting and a cowhide race.

According to its website, the ICA has been in existence since the early 1950s and has the sole objective of promoting the sport of rodeo. The ICA approves rodeos in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Nevada, with many July and August rodeos held in conjunction with county fairs.

The sanctioned rodeo begins at 7 p.m. on both nights and features bareback riding, team roping, saddle bronc riding, bull riding and more. The rodeo will also feature competitive bareback riding, saddle bronc and bull riding at the novice level and a ranch bronc competition.

Slack, or overflow rounds that accommodate events with a large number of entrants, begins at 9 a.m. on Aug. 2.

Winners of each event will receive $1,500 for the bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding competitions; $1,200 for the steer wrestling, team roping, calf roping, barrel racing and breakaway roping competitions; and $350 for the ranch bronc and novice bareback, saddle bronc and novice bull riding competitions.

A live performance by Cascade Cowgirl Kitty Mae happens on Aug. 2 following the rodeo. Mae is the Northwest Country Music Association’s Favorite Local Act of 2024 award winner and won the 2023 NW CMA favorite newcomer award.

Tickets for the rodeo are $12 for general admission and $5 for kids ages 12 or under and seniors ages 65 or older. A $35 VIP ticket includes dinner.

Grant County Fairgrounds manager Mindy Winegar said she hopes to see large crowds at this year’s rodeo.

“The rodeo is the kick-off to the fair,” she said. “I hope to see everyone there to help keep the tradition of the Grant County Rodeo alive.”

Rodeo fans can also catch the Grant County Junior Rodeo on Aug. 3 at 8:30 a.m.