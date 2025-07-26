From Nashville to Enterprise: East Nash Grass heading to Oregon

ENTERPRISE — East Nash Grass is heading west from Nashville to spend time in Oregon, and the band opens this year’s music schedule at OK Fest in Enterprise.

“So excited to spend so much time in Oregon,” said Maddie Denton, who plays fiddle and sings vocals with the band.

Their show is Friday, Aug. 1, 7 p.m. at the OK Theater, 208 W. Main St. Online tickets are $34.89, or free for ages 12 and younger who attend with a paid adult.

This show is on the heels of the band’s three International Bluegrass Music Association awards nominations — Entertainer of the Year, Instrumental Group of the Year and Fiddle Player of the Year.

East Nash Grass formed in 2017. Denton joined in 2018, and the band already had a weekly show at Dee’s Lounge.

“We played every Monday night for over six years,” she said.

During the pandemic, their weekly shows were livestreamed, which launched the tradition of streaming every show at the lounge.

Those livestreams, Denton said, earned the band followers from all over the world.

Their Enterprise show is part of a three-week tour. The band features Denton, Harry Clark on mandolin/vocals, Jeff Partin on bass/vocals, Cory Walker on banjo and James Kee on guitar/vocals.

Trending

However, sometimes they switch instruments.

“Everyone in East Nash Grass is fairly fluent in multiple instruments,” she said. “It’s really inspiring to play with those guys who have a vast knowledge.”

Except for the fiddle.

“When you give them that bow, it gets a little tricky,” she said with a laugh.

(Denton competed in fiddle competitions for years, including many times at the National Old Time Fiddlers’ Contest in Weiser, Idaho.)

When the band takes the stage, she said the outcome is always a surprise due to the improv nature of bluegrass.

“There’s no telling what will happen during our show — I’m surprised every night,” she said. “Not only are we trying to entertain the audience, but ourselves as well.”

Bluegrass, she said, is about “listening, creating and feeling.”

“You want them to leave your show feeling better than when they got there,” she said.

Their third album releases Aug. 22, and they’ll play some new songs at OK Fest.

OK Fest

OK Fest starts Thursday, July 31, with a screening of “The Last Dive” at 7 p.m. at the OK Theatre, 208 W. Main St. Tickets are available at theoldok.com for $24.31 or free for ages 12 and younger.

On Saturday, the festival moves to Main Street, with a makers market from noon to 5 p.m.

For the music, gates open at 3 p.m., and the shows run from 4-11 p.m. Online tickets are $56.04, or free for ages 12 and younger who attend with a paid adult. Tickets are available locally at Joseph Hardware, Dollar Stretcher and The Bookloft.

First up is the Brothers Brann, followed by the Brady Goss Band, and Dick Jr. and the Volunteers. Additional musicians — including Bart Budwig and Clark Bags — will play between sets.

The festival culminates with Ural Thomas & the Pain — read a feature about his band at https://goeasternoregon.com/2025/07/22/a-lifetime-of-music-ural-thomas-the-pain-play-ok-fest-aug-2-in-enterprise/.