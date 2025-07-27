Sunrise Iron plans open house in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE — To say Erl McLaughlin loves all things tractor and things related to agricultural machinery would be an understatement. Some might say he is even obsessed with them.

McLaughlin, who owns Sunrise Iron, a museum in Enterprise, has collected and restored antique tractors for more than 40 years. He has hundreds of tractors, vintage cars, lithographs, antique sewing machines and more that he’s restored to original condition.

He has traveled to Utah, Washington and Canada to acquire a tractor for his collection.

“My passion is to fix stuff,” he said.

As to why and how he became fascinated by tractors, he explains that “the winters are long.”

After he is done actively farming, usually in September, he turns to tractor restoration to fill the time.

Open house

For anyone interested in vintage tractors and other memorabilia that spans two centuries, McLaughlin is having an open house on Saturday, Aug. 2. The event is free and open to the public. Donations are gladly accepted. McLaughlin said if someone donates, he puts a plaque up in the museum to honor their contribution.

The open house starts at 8 a.m. and goes until people are gone, but he said, “I won’t turn anyone away.” He added that anyone coming to the open house can expect to “find something that will fascinate them.”

Restoration

McLaughlin is a font of historical information about the tractors at the museum. He knows the history behind each tractor — where and when it was made and by whom.

He is actively searching for equipment for the museum and if anyone has a lead on something they think he might be interested in, they can call him and leave their name and phone number and he will get back to them and said he encourages this “big time.”

He estimates it takes between 300 and 500 hours to complete a refurbishment.

“I like to take my time,” he said.

McLaughlin said his main reason behind operating a museum devoted to tractors is “to preserve our heritage and lost way of life.”

Anyone who wants a custom tour can call McLaughlin for a visit at 541-263-0755. Leave a message and he will return the call.

Sunrise Tractor is located outside Enterprise at 65708 Sunrise Road. Some of the road is gravel and unpaved.

For more information about the museum and driving directions, search the website at www.sunriseironllc.com.