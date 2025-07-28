Art hunt of the year coming to Baker City

Little Big Show is Friday, Aug. 1

BAKER CITY — Art hunt, anyone?

Every August brings The Little Big Show to Baker City. For this show, held during the monthly First Friday art walk on Aug. 1, galleries display works painted on wooden boards that measure 8 inches square.

Some artists submit multiple works, which are divided among the participating shops — that means that if you have a favorite artist, it’s a mad rush when the shows open at 5:30 p.m.

This year features 85 artists, said Sherri Linnemeyer, co-coordinator of the show. Each piece is $45 — part goes to the artist, and part to a local charity of the gallery’s choice.

Participating galleries and the charities are:

Churchill Hall Pass Gallery, 3451 Broadway St., Broadcast Baker/KBZR

Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave., Hand to Heart Scholarship Fund

Royal Artisan Gallery, 1912 Main St., Baker Orpheum Theatre

The Cheese Fairy, 1937 Main St., Court Plaza Project

Sweet Wife Bakery, 2028 Main St., CASA of Eastern Oregon

Artwork will be for sale through Aug. 30 at the galleries, then remaining pieces will be available at Churchill on Sept. 5.

“The LBS would not happen without the gallery owners volunteering their valuable time and wall space,” Linnemeyer said.

History

Brian Vegter started The Little Big Show in 2015 after he was inspired by an Oregon Art Beat story about Portland’s Big 500 show.

“I thought it was a great way to have affordable art and at the same time pay artists a fair price for their work while raising money for local charities,” he said.

Linnemeyer has participated since the first year, and later decided to help organize the show.

“I’m grateful that I have a wonderful group of volunteers that help me sort the artwork and deliver to the five different galleries,” she said.

Haines artist Becky Litke, who has taught classes at Crossroads for 20 years, creates art for The Little Big Show every year.

“I think this show gives the community an opportunity to purchase small works of art from professional artists at a nominal cost, and gives emerging artists a chance to get their artwork displayed,” she said.

Additional shows

In addition to The Little Big Show, several galleries will also open shows on First Friday.

Anders Gallery

1802 Main St.

The gallery will feature Claire Remsberg, who will show a collection of works through the month of August. The show opens during First Friday — after that, stop by the gallery Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crossroads Carnegie Art Center

2020 Auburn Ave.

“Colors of the Mountain West,” featuring oil paintings by Boise artist Lisa Bower, opens at 5 p.m. Attendees can enter a drawing for tickets to Eastern Oregon Regional Theater, and D’Club L’Eveque will provide live music.

Bower grew up in rural eastern Idaho near the Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks. She’s been involved in the Boise art community since 2006.

“Art is an experience that can be relived every time you look at it,” Bower said.

Bower’s show will be on display through Aug. 30. Crossroads is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Baker Food Co-op

2008 Broadway St.

Start the First Friday art walk at the Baker Food Co-op, which features Teresa Uriarte Photography from 4-7 p.m.

Royal Artisan

1912 Main St.

Royal Artisan will also show the works of Sherri Linnemeyer, who was born in the Black Hills of South Dakota and was often in trouble for her wall murals in crayon and tempera paints.

She studied sculpture, acrylic painting and printmaking at South Dakota State University. After moving to Corvallis in 1984, she sold work at galleries, art fairs and the Portland Saturday Market.

Linnemeyer moved to Baker City in 2003 and continued art, as well as working as a registered dental hygienist. She retired in 2025 and now focuses on art full-time.

She works in watercolor and acrylic, and in 2018 started making collages with layers of colored tissue paper, rice paper and handmade paper. Her favorite subjects are wildlife, birds, chickens, flowers and landscapes.