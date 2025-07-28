Eastern Oregon Quick Takes: July 30 and beyond

Superheroes, superfans collide in Pendleton

PENDLETON — Get ready to “level up and geek out” during Library Comic Con on Saturday, Aug. 2, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at the Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave.

In its fifth year, the event includes board/video games, books, giveaways, an arcade matinee, trivia, crafts and, of course, comics. While admission is free, bring your wallets as more than a dozen vendors will be selling their wares.

Special programs include a panel presented by members of 501st Legion, an organization dedicated to creating replica costumes from the “Star Wars” universe; a virtual presentation by Deborah Hopkinson, author of “Trim the Cat” series; and a session on creating manga characters by Carlos Nieto III, a former artist with “The Simpsons.”

Also, come prepared to unleash your inner superhero or villain during the costume contest at 4 p.m. Participants will compete in three categories: youths 12 and younger, teens 13-17 and adults, with prizes awarded for best and most creative costumes in each division. Register onsite by 3:30 p.m. or in advance at www.pendletonor.gov/library; the website also has a full schedule. For questions, call 541-966-0380.

Baker City’s Community Night Out is Aug. 5

BAKER CITY — Enjoy a free dinner and music, and learn about local resources, at Community Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Geiser-Pollman Park in Baker City.

Baker City Lions Club will start serving dinner at 5 p.m., and music by Frank Carlson starts at 5:30 p.m. Raffle winners will be announced from 6-6:30 p.m. Everyone receives one raffle ticket, and can purchase more at the event.

Food is donated by Oregon Trail Restaurant, and Grocery Outlet and OTEC provide the drinks. Also, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office will serve snow cones.

Shamrock & Sage play Irish tunes in Irrigon

IRRIGON — A group of friends who initially got together to share their love of music and good Irish whiskey turned into a band — and they will play during Music in the Parks in Morrow County.

Shamrock & Sage will perform Monday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m. at Irrigon Marina Park, 430 NE Eighth St. Featuring professional and semi-professional musicians, the ensemble plays traditional Irish tunes, ballads and drinking songs from the old country and beyond.

The free park series alternates weekly between the marina parks in Irrigon and Boardman. For a schedule, search www.facebook.com/boardmanirrigon.

Tuesday String Band makes debut in La Grande

LA GRANDE — The Tuesday String Band is making their musical debut in La Grande on Sunday, Aug. 3, for a “Crepes & Bluegrass” event at Riverside Park, 3501 N. Spruce St. The music runs from 6:30-8 p.m., and be sure to bring a chair or blanket. Entry is free. Crepes — savory and sweet, with gluten-free options — will be available to purchase.

The show features La Grande native Mason Akers, along with Gage Carter from Alaska and Ryan Hanson from Illinois.

The band’s name is simply explained — they play every Tuesday night at Gilgamesh Brewing in Independence. The original three members — Ryan Hanson, Gage Carter and Carson Perl — met through the music program at Western Oregon University in Monmouth. Carter plays guitar, Hanson plays mandolin, and Akers, who joined a year ago, is on upright bass. Their goal is to play 200 shows in 2025 and, since they are all music educators as well as musicians, introduce young folks to bluegrass.

“I never got exposure to bluegrass music in my school music program,” said Hanson, who discovered the genre in his 30s.

Spray was the farthest east they’d toured in 2024. They play the Spray General Store again on July 31, before heading to a music festival in Curlew, Washington, and then La Grande on Aug. 3.

Akers lived in La Grande through middle school — Riverside Park, the site of the concert, was the spot for his kindergarten graduation. The crepes will be fixed by Akers’ mom, who owns the Local Flow restaurant in McMinnville.

Adams builds community with annual barbecue

ADAMS — The Adams Friends Association is firing up the grill for summer fun and to build community spirit.

The Adams Community Picnic is Sunday, Aug. 3, at Adams City Park. The family-friendly event begins with yard games at 5 p.m. and dinner at 5:30 p.m.

Burgers, hot dogs, buns, condiments, dressings and drinks will be provided. Community members are encouraged to bring side dishes, salads or desserts to share.

The evening also features a raffle and 50/50 fundraiser to support future community events. The winners will be announced at 6:30 p.m.

For questions, call 541-969-5712 or email adamsfriendsassociation@gmail.com.

Art classes on the horizon in Baker City

BAKER CITY — Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave., is always adding new classes to its schedule, so be sure to check crossroads-arts.org and the Facebook page for updates. Each class has a registration fee, or choose the “pay what you can” option. For information, call 541-523-5369.

Several workshops are planned just for kids in August. Cheri Siebler will lead “Healthy Desserts and Cold Treats” Aug. 5-8, from 1-2:30 p.m. each day. Cost is $126 members, $156 nonmembers.

Ginger Rembold will teach “Youth Art Around the World” on Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students will complete three to four projects from different cultures while enjoying ethnic snacks. Bring a photo or drawing of an animal, flower or sport for inspiration. Cost is $63 members, $78 nonmembers.

August also brings the start of a 10-week class on “Picture This! Exploring Illustration (Unplugged)” with Dawn-Marie deLara. Sessions meet on Wednesdays, Aug. 13 to Oct. 15, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. This class is for high school age and older. This class does not cover computer techniques. Cost is $210 members, $260 nonmembers.

In the pottery studio, Ryan Kitson will lead a three-part workshop on advanced pottery on Wednesdays, Aug. 6, 13 and 27, from 6-8 p.m. This class focuses on refining skills to a professional level and is for those who have taken an introductory pottery class. Cost is $126 members, $156 nonmembers, plus a $15 lab fee.

Kitson also teaches a two-part workshop on ceramic masks (Aug. 7 and 21, 3-5 p.m., $84 members, $104 nonmembers) and Sip N Spin for ages 21 and older (Aug. 8 or Aug. 28, 6-8 p.m., $42 members, $52 nonmembers).

Sarah Clarke brings soul to Roy Raley Park

PENDLETON — Sarah Clarke with Galen Clark & Friends will serve up heavy funk and soul music during the upcoming Wednesdays in the Park.

The free event is Wednesday, Aug. 6, from 6-8 p.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 SW Court Ave. Known for her powerful voice and stage presence, Clarke mixes it up with musical friends from Portland.

Local food vendors and a beer/wine garden will be onsite.

The free concert series continues weekly through Aug. 20. For more information, search Facebook via bit.ly/4c3ha8X.

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ feeds musical fun

WALLA WALLA — The Walla Walla Summer Theater is presenting 10 performances of “Little Shop of Horrors” at the Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.

The musical has been called “delightfully dark and comedic,” as it tells the story of Seymour Krelborn, a meek and struggling floral assistant who discovers an unusual plant after a total eclipse of the sun. Naming it Audrey II after his coworker and secret crush, he soon realizes his plant holds a sinister secret — it thrives on human blood.

The production opens Aug. 7 at 7 p.m., with additional evening performances Aug. 8-9 and 14-16. Matinee shows begin at 2 p.m. on Aug. 9-10 and 16-17. All reserved seats are $49.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.phtww.org or call 509-529-6500.

Josephy Center puts out call for art instructors

JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph is looking for passionate and creative art instructors to lead classes and workshops for all ages.

Whether one’s specialty is painting, ceramics, fiber arts, printmaking or something unique, they want to hear from you. The center wants help to inspire the community through hands-on art education. Submit a class proposal or learn more at josephy.org.

Wallowology announces schedule of talks

JOSEPH — Wallowology Natural History Center, 508 N. Main St., has several presentations planned for summer and fall.

On Aug. 8, Jenny Reinheardt, Wallowa County Firewise coordinator, will talk about the benefits of prescribed burning. The talk starts at 7 p.m. at the center.

On Aug. 20, Mark Peninger will talk about elk and how the animal isn’t just for hunting. His presentation starts at 7 p.m. at Wallowa Lake Lodge.

Mildrexler will give a talk on “Big Trees: The Water Towers of Eastern Oregon Forests” on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at Wallowology.

The final talk is Oct. 3, when Zach Seilo will present information about freshwater mussel research and restoration. Seilo is the lab manager at the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. His talk starts at 7 p.m. at Wallowology.

Missoula Children’s Theater is coming to Baker City

BAKER CITY — Crossroads Carnegie Art Center is bringing Missoula Children’s Theatre back to Baker City for a week-long camp Aug. 11-16. The production is “Red Riding Hood.”

Two MCT actors/directors will arrive in a little red truck full of everything needed for a musical — scripts, costumes and set. In just four days, they audition local kids, cast parts, and then rehearse through the week before two public performances at Baker High School.

Registration is open and costs $50 members, or $75 nonmembers. Crossroads also offers a “pay what you can” option — for details, visit crossroads-arts.org or stop by 2020 Auburn Ave.

Art show debuts at Cook Memorial Library

LA GRANDE — An art show featuring Jack H. Crosser’s photography is now on display at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St. Crosser’s photographs feature landscapes from Northeastern Oregon, as well as portraits and local points of interest, such as the Croghan homestead.

His works will be on display through Oct. 29. Images in the art exhibit can be viewed on the library’s web page at CookMemorialLibrary.org under the Programs/Services tab.

Plan ahead: Quailfest is Sept. 6 in Baker City

BAKER CITY — Quailfest returns Saturday, Sept. 6, to Quail Ridge Golf Course in Baker City.

A celebration of local makers and music, the day runs from 2-9 p.m. There is still time for vendors to sign up — email heather@anthonylakes.com for information.

Food will be available from MC Taco Bus and a limited menu from Creston’s. The afternoon of music features Add Collard, Elwood, After School Special, Last Giant, Calico Bones and Mylo Bybee.

Advance tickets are $23.18 on eventbrite.com, or $25 at the gate. Admission is free for ages 12 and younger. Ticketholders will get a wristband and can come and go during the festival, said Nic Carman, general manager.

Wildhorse welcomes multi-genre musicians

MISSION — An electronic group that blends instrumental hip hop, reggae and dubstep-influenced dance tunes with chanting and drumming elements of First Nations music will perform at Wildhorse Resort & Casino.

The Halluci Nation will play Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. in the casino’s Rivers Event Center, off Interstate 84 exit 216. The doors open at 7 p.m. Don’t wait to buy tickets; the group recently played in front of four sold-out crowds in Ottawa, Canada.

Formerly known as A Tribe Called Red, the award-winning ensemble gained inspiration from Indigenous poet John Trudell, who coined the term “Halluci Nation” as a way to “describe the vast global community of people who remember at their core, what it means to be human.”

According to a press release, as a visionary artist and activist, Trudell recognized the connection between his accomplishments and what the musical group did intuitively through music and art.

The year following his death, the group titled their 2016 release “We are the Halluci Nation.” And five years later, they changed their moniker to The Halluci Nation to reflect Trudell’s message of solidarity through common humanity.

The show is open to ages 15 and up. General admission is $49 and premium reserved tickets are $59. Purchase tickets via www.wildhorseresort.com. For more about the group, visit www.thehallucination.com.