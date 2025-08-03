Familiar favorites, new faces at Grant County Fair in John Day

Fresh vendors, family-friendly entertainment and county’s best livestock highlight 116th fair

JOHN DAY — Food, fun, games and music are all there for the taking during the 116th Grant County Fair.

The fair runs from Aug. 13-16 and will feature 56 vendors with 10 making their inaugural appearance. The much-beloved Chinese food vendor, shaved ice, Legion burgers, a new taco vendor, elephant ears and more will ensure fair attendees will be well-fed while roaming the fairgrounds during the three-day event.

Entertainment for the kids includes a juggler, musicians and no less than 11 children’s rides and bounce houses. The rock wall, 200-foot zip-line, mechanical bull, six-person cyclone ride and more will be on site to entertain the fair’s youngest attendees.

Mindy Winegar, Grant County Fairgrounds manager, said logistics is the reason why there are so many vendors, along with being the reason large carnival rides are hard to draw.

“Everything to do with the fair comes down to routing,” Winegar said. “One reason we have more food vendors this year is because they’re coming from Central Oregon and are able to hit our fair and same with carnival rides.”

Music, livestock and bullfighting

Live music will be provided every day. The fair’s most anticipated act will be Grammy and American Music Award-winning country music artist Clint Black as part of his Back to the Blacktop tour. The concert will start at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Iron Triangle Outdoor Arena.

“Clint Black, we feel, is a really big name and we’re really excited to have him here,” Winegar said. “I hope everybody comes out.”

The fair has yet to sell every ticket to one of its concerts — something Winegar hopes changes this year.

“We haven’t had a sellout concert yet,” she said. “That’s only 3,200 people.”

The Daniel Nickels Band will open the concert with what its website describes as Americana and country, infused with soulful, Southern rock influences. Other musical acts at the fair include Cheyenne West, Cale Moon, Brandon Jones and local favorite The James Gang.

4-H and FFA participants will spend the majority of the fair showcasing the best small animals and livestock Grant County has to offer, culminating with the livestock auction at the Heritage Barn on Aug. 16 at 4 p.m.

Those wanting to see a different take on the sport of bullfighting can catch the Hamsher Fighting Bulls on Aug. 16 at the Iron Triangle Outdoor Arena. Hamsher’s bullfighters fight freestyle, which means they have nothing but their own hands to engage the bull. The fighter’s goal is to keep the bull “locked on” and engaged without suffering gruesome injuries.

Small but mighty

For those who haven’t attended the Grant County Fair in the past or are unsure of whether to make the trek to John Day, Winegar said the event offers something for everybody.

“We’re a small but mighty fair,” she said. “It’s easy to get around on our grounds, we have great vendors and terrific kids in 4-H and FFA and the animals look great. We’ve got Hamsher Fighting Bulls and Trever is always adding something new and this year he’s adding bull riding to his performance — it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Tickets

Admission to the Grant County Fair is $5 per day or $15 for a weekly pass. Hamsher Fighting Bulls have a $10 entry fee.

Tickets to the Clint Black concert are $55 plus a $3 processing fee, or $20 plus a $3 processing fee for kids ages 12 and under.