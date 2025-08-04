Grassroots Festival returns to Union Aug. 9

UNION — Get ready for sunshine and fun on Saturday, Aug. 9, with the annual Grassroots Festival in Union, a tradition for more than 30 years.

“The day starts with over 25 yard sales at 7 a.m.,” organizer Donna Beverage said.

The yard sales will run throughout the festival. Maps are typically available, so don’t worry, you’ll be able to hit up all the spots and search for those hidden gems.

The VFW breakfast also starts bright and early at 7 a.m. and runs until 10 a.m.

Union City Park will be one of the popular spots to hang out for the Grassroots Festival. At 9 a.m., craft and food vendors will be set up at the park, along with the library book and bake sale.

The car show will also rev up at 9 a.m.

Children can learn how to rope or enjoy the kiddie carnival from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“There will be music all through the day on both ends of town,” Beverage said.

If you’re looking to show off your racing skills, check out the lawnmower race at 5:30 p.m.

The fun-filled day closes out with a street dance at 7:30 p.m.

“Free admission and family fun for everyone,” Beverage said.

Visit the museum

Extend your time with a visit to the Union County Museum, 333 S. Main St. It will be open for expanded hours on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free for the day. Also, be sure to check out the new museum T-shirts in the gift shop.

For details about the museum’s exhibits, visit ucmuseum.com.