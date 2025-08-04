Growing upon the love of rodeo in Union

Buckle up for the Grande Ronde Rodeo Aug. 8-9

UNION — Saddle up on Aug. 8 and 9 for the Grande Ronde Rodeo in Union.

“We’re super excited,” Shelby Benson, Royalty Court advisor, said. “It is an ICA-sanctioned event.”

The rodeo kicks off both nights at 6 p.m. with a pre-show consisting of mutton busting, mini bulls and mini broncs. Gates open at 5 p.m. and rodeo events begin at 7 p.m.

There will be bareback, saddle bronc, ranch bronc, bulls, breakaway roping, team roping, tie down roping, street wrestling and barrel racing. There will also be local events, including team roping and barrel racing.

“The Faith Riders Drill Team out of Idaho, who appeared at EOLS in June, will be providing entertainment and aiding in carrying flags during the Grand Entry,” Benson said.

This is the second year the Grande Ronde Rodeo will be held at the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show Grounds, 760 E Delta Ave., in Union.

In years past, the event took place at Mavericks Arena in La Grande, Benson said, but the rodeo needed a venue that offered a little more space for attendees and parking. She added that a big goal has been building and growing the Grande Ronde Rodeo.

“It can be kind of difficult with as many large and historic events as we have in this area,” Benson said. “We’re trying to continue growing upon the love of rodeo and bringing in competitors from across the state and just generally trying to increase the size and the impact of our event.”

Each night of the rodeo will have a theme for attendees. Friday is patriotic night, so everyone is encouraged to wear red, white and blue. Then Saturday’s theme is vintage or retro western, so take a deep dive into your wardrobe and don your favorite vintage western attire.

“There will be a prize each night for the best-dressed spectator,” Benson said.

Attendance costs $10 per person per night. Admission is free for active military personnel and children under 5. Tickets can be purchased from Savannah Heath, this year’s princess from Summerville. Tickets are also available at the gate or online at http://bit.ly/3GJEy0O.

Heath will be joined during the rodeo by visiting royalty from EOLS, Haines Stampede and Western States Junior Rodeo Association.

Those looking to quench their thirst or sate their hunger will have a variety of vendors to choose from during the rodeo. There will also be clothing and craft vendors to peruse.