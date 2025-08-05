Baker City history talk details Fizz Springs

Presentation is Tuesday, Aug. 12 at the Baker Heritage Museum

BAKER CITY — Baker Heritage Museum, 2480 Grove St., has free history talks once a month, and the next one is Tuesday, Aug. 12. Chelsea Blatchford will share the story of Fizz Springs, a spot in the Wallowa Mountains that was said to “be highly carbonated and delicious to quaff,” according to a 1925 article in the Democrat-Herald (which referred to the spot as Phizz Springs).

Social hour, sponsored by Glacier 45, begins at 6 p.m. The talk starts at 7 p.m.

Previous talks covered the filming of “Paint Your Wagon,” and the July presentation about gold led to the opening of the museum’s new exhibit, which features the 80-ounce Armstrong nugget.

Upcoming topics include:

Sept. 9: Big Bands, Drum and Bugle Corps

Oct. 14: Slough Stories

Nov. 11: Our Famous Athletes

Dec. 9: KKK

